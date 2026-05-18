Joel Klatt supports ESPN's stance on College Football Playoff expansion

Joel Klatt understands why ESPN does not want the College Football Playoff to expand from 12 teams to 24. On The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt explained why he’s defending ESPN’s stance on the potential expansion.

“I’m not going to sit here and bash on ESPN,” the FOX Sports analyst said. “Because if Fox had the 12-team playoff and we were the sole partner, guess what? We would focus all of our energy into maximizing the importance of that playoff. That’s all ESPN has done. That’s their job. They made a giant investment into the College Football Playoff — over a billion dollars annually — in order to televise the College Football Playoff.

“So, what should they do? Make it the most important thing possible; derive all meaning into that area of the season. So, they’re doing exactly what they should do. This is not their fault. In a lot of cases, they built college football into what it is now. And now all they’re doing is they’re protecting their billion-dollar investment — as they should.”

Earlier this month, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) board voted in favor of a potential 24-team College Football Playoff and the elimination of conference championship games. The Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, and Notre Dame are in favor of the expansion (SEC wants to expand to 16), but ACC commissioner Jim Phillips recently pointed out that ESPN is not in favor of it.

“ESPN’s made it clear, they want it to stay at 12 or 14, but no more than 16,” Phillips told reporters last week. ESPN has the rights to broadcast all the College Football Playoff games, paying $1.3 billion annually through 2031. Ultimately, ESPN wants to be the network for the CFP, and an expansion of 24 teams would mean more networks would have to be involved.

ESPN seems to on the same page with the SEC. A 16-team field is something that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey would like to see if an expansion does take place.

“That focus hasn’t changed,” Sankey said last week. “We’re open to the conversation, but there are a lot of ideas out there that have to be supported with analysis and information, not speculation.

“We’re trying to inform that with research. We’ve done that, from our perspective, with 16. We want to understand, through some analytic support, games that matter in an expanded environment and games that might not matter.”

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this story.