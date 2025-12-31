Joey McGuire addresses narrative that Texas Tech bought its College Football Playoff spot

Joey McGuire pushed back on the idea that Texas Tech is in the position it is due to NIL money. The Red Raiders made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever this season after winning the Big 12, but also paid a big price to get here.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, a survey revealed Texas Tech spent the second-most money of any college football team on their roster this season. That has led to a lot of chatter from fans that the Red Raiders “bought” their success and spot in the CFP.

Although it’s certainly true that Texas Tech spent a lot of money, it isn’t exactly unique in that way with the current era of college sports. McGuire also believes that there was more than just the dollar figures that attracted players to Lubbock, citing the academic success of the team during his tenure.

“Texas Tech has been playing football for 100 years,” the coach said in an appearance on The Triple Option. “Since I’ve been here, we hold every single GPA record in the history of Texas Tech football. With all these guys that we brought in, they just set the all-time GPA record as a team for a fall semester. We have a 3.23 team GPA. So whenever you’re sitting there and taking about, ‘All these guys came in because of money,’ we have 33 graduates who will play in this playoff game and this team set the all-time GPA record.

“So that tells you right there what this building’s all about. How they hold each other accountable, how everything is important. Everything that we do, we do it at the highest standard. So I am really proud of that. I just think that shows that this team’s come here for one reason and one reason only. They came here to be better football players and better men.”

Texas Tech has five players ranked inside On3’s NIL Top 100 for college football. That includes edge rusher David Bailey, who led the Big 12 with 13.5 sacks, and quarterback Behren Morton.

Regardless, they aren’t the only players in this College Football Playoff who are receiving big pay days. Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith has an NIL valuation of $4.2 million, while Miami quarterback Carson Beck is making an estimated $3.1 million.

So as much talk as there has been about what Texas Tech players are being paid, it’s not against the rules anymore. This is the kind of team you can build in the NIL era, and at least the Red Raiders are also focusing on more than just the money. They take on Oregon in the Orange Bowl at 12 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day.