Joey McGuire on Texas Tech's image after Brendan Sorsby saga: 'I got a lot of support'

Joey McGuire wasn’t worried about Texas Tech or his own reputation following the Brendan Sorsby gambling saga this offseason. The QB won’t be playing college football this year and is instead preparing for the NFL Draft, rather than suiting up for the Red Raiders on a massive NIL deal.

McGuire noted he had a lot of support internally and from other coaches around the Big 12 conference. So if there was any tarnished image of Texas Tech in your head, it’s not there in reality for McGuire.

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“The thing for me, that through all of this, my president and my AD, who are good friends of mine, who believed in me, who hired me, they went through a lot,” McGuire said at Big 12 Media Day. “Like, if you look as a whole, there were not a lot of coaches that said really a whole lot, you know? There was some funny jabs taken by some coaches, but there wasn’t a lot of coaches that just really came out and said a lot of different things, and so for my peers, I got a lot of support, you know?”

Joey McGuire not trying to re-establish reputation

So sure, Texas and Texas Tech can jab back and forth about football and scheduling. But within the Big 12 fraternity, McGuire is a popular individual, Sorsby situation or not.

“Eric Morris, the first day any news broke, called me and said, ‘hey man, I’m just doing a well check.’ He’s a good friend of mine, Kalani, great friend of mine, said the same thing. Kenny Dillingham made a joke in a group text, and then called me, said, ‘You know, I was kidding.’ I said, ‘Kenny, dude, I get it, man,'” McGuire said. “So, for me, my peers, I had so much support for my peers, and it was tough to, you know, see Kirby and President Schovanec have to go through that. I hate that for them.

“The thing that we really try to focus on is the Red Raiders and our alumni base and our boosters, and so that’s who, you know, whenever I’ve talked to, answered any emails, text, or anything like that, those are the ones that I concern to make sure they understand where we were coming from.”

Going into 2026, QB Will Hammond, who’s been in the program, might actually be good to go by Week 1 after recovering from injury. Expectations for the fall? McGuire kept it simple: “Win the Big 12 conference.”