Joey McGuire teases blue-blood addition to schedule, taunts Texas 'because they're scared'

Steve Sarkisian recently sparked a feud with leaders in Lubbock by criticizing Texas Tech‘s schedule. People, such as Joey McGuire, have asked Texas to play them to begin the 2026 season, only to have no success thus far. But the Red Raiders still want to get some national brands on the calendar moving forward. And as it turns out, they have one.

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McGuire teased a big-time home-and-home series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons on Wednesday when speaking at the San Antonio QB Club. He did not reveal exactly who the opponent would be, only providing that they are of the blue-blood status. But you can cross off at least one team.

“It won’t be Texas because they’re scared,” McGuire said via CJ Vogel of On Texas Football.

As of now, Texas already has a full nonconference slate for the next two years. Michigan will come to Austin in Sept. 2027 to complete a series between those two programs. One year brings the beginning of a home-and-home with Notre Dame — we think. Recently, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte cast doubt on that one actually being played. If it does get canceled, Del Conte will still have to find a power conference opponent to play, per SEC rules.

So, sounds like the in-state matchup is going to be agreed upon anytime soon. Nonetheless, sound like Texas Tech fans should be excited about what’s to come. A noteworthy opponent appears to be close to being announced.

If McGuire cannot get his hands on Texas during the regular season, he plans to meet the Longhorns during the College Football Playoff. He told On3’s Josh Pate as such in a recent interview, also breaking down the original quote from Sarkisian.

“Your twos and threes, there’s a level of respect almost like, c’mon man. I know you’ve got a really good football team, and he does have a great football team,” McGuire said. “I am really anxious to see them this year, and I know when you feel as a coach you have a really good football team. Sometimes you say some stuff, you know, and then you got your players, you got to go back it up on the field.

“My deal was, if you’re going to say that man, one, come out and just say who you’re talking about, and then two, let’s play. Like, I feel great about my team, whoever the quarterback is, I feel really good about my team. I would love to play them man, for so many reasons. I’m hoping, and we’re working our tail off to make the playoffs again, but I hope that round one is against the University of Texas, or whenever we play. I mean, I want to play those games.”