John Calipari pens Washington Post op-ed on 'how to stop the chaos of college sports'

Just seven months since the landmark House vs. NCAA settlement effectively ended the NCAA’s outdated “amateur” model and ushered in direct revenue-sharing between schools and student athletes, the future of collegiate athletics appears to be nearing an inflection point.

And, as 2026’s four-day NCAA Convention comes to a close Friday in Washington, D.C., everyone from fans to college administrators and coaches are fed up with NCAA’s complete lack of rules enforcement around NIL (name, image and likeness) and rev-sharing. That has led many to call for sweeping changes to address the currently unsustainable governance — or lackthereof — of college sports.

That now includes veteran Arkansas head men’s basketball coach John Calipari, who penned an op-ed for the Washington Post on Friday calling on conference leaders — likely from with the Power Four — to effectively break away from the NCAA and form an “alliance” in order to establish collective bargaining with student-athletes that would designate them into special class of non-employees. According to Calipari, this new “alliance” would create “uniform athlete contracts for schools, professional certification for agents representing players, clear transfer rules and eligibility criteria” that wouldn’t disenfranchise younger athletes in favor of older, more experienced players that “stay in school for six, seven and eight years.”

“We must fix this so it maximizes the earning potential of young athletes and underscores the impact education has on their lives,” Calipari wrote. “Coaches have been transformational for families for years, but we have recently become too transactional.”

If that’s not possible, Calipari also proposed another option — establishing sport-specific entities that would govern themselves and oversea rule enforcement for their particular sport. That’s in line with the long-proposed “commissioner of college football” idea that’s been vollied around by sports pundits for years, usually mentioned in connection to former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

“What works for football doesn’t always work for swimming,” Calipari wrote. “These entities could negotiate broadcast deals similar to professional leagues. This would generate more revenue and keep conferences intact.”

John Calipari: ‘We are at a critical moment that doesn’t allow us to sit on our hands’

With that in mind, Calipari then proposed three significant rule changes he’d like to see implemented moving forward — however that change in governance comes about.

First, Calipari calls for an end to unlimited transfers, suggesting instead a return to the former model that restricted student-athletes to a single one-time transfer without facing the penalty of having to sit out a season in residence. He also suggests granting players an additional transfer opportunity if their head coach leaves for other job during their time in school. Of course, federal courts have determined these transfer limits violate antitrust laws, but Calipari is hopeful Congress could intervene by providing a “carve-out to address this legal obstacle.”

He also calls for clearer eligibility guidelines including a new four-year model that would start a player’s eligibility clock “as soon as they graduate high school” — effectively limiting older athletes from beginning their collegiate careers in their 20s — and provides the ability to qualify for a fifth year of eligibility for “student-athletes who stay at a school for four years.”

Lastly, Calipari wants to “reward athletes for staying at (one) school” by allowing school-associated NIL collectives the freedom to pay players without facing a strict review process like the current NIL Go process that was established out of the House settlement.

“NIL collective deals with current or returning athletes should not be subject to an outside review process. The school’s athletic department should monitor the deals,” Calipari wrote. “This change could result in the free market dictating that an athlete’s value is often highest at their current school. This could keep more athletes on a graduation track by not changing schools every spring.”

To close his op-ed, Calipari acknowleded “I don’t have all the answers, but we are at a critical moment that doesn’t allow us to sit on our hands. Let’s start a dialogue.”