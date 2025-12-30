The college basketball world was shaken up this week when it was reported by On3’s Joe Tipton that 21-year-old forward James Nnaji had been granted four years of eligibility following his commitment to Baylor. Nnaji, who was born in Nigeria and never played college basketball, was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He however never reached the NBA or the G-League.

This has created a conversation around the collegiate sports world regarding the ethics of eligibility. How can a player who was selected in the NBA Draft and played in the Summer League return to college with immediate eligibility? Arkansas head coach John Calipari was fired up about the ruling following the Razorbacks’ 103-74 victory over James Madison Monday night.

“Well, look, I don’t blame coaches because I’ve got friends who are playing with 27 year olds and they feel bad,” Calipari said. “Don’t feel bad. We don’t have any rules. Why should you feel bad? But, let me give you this. Real simple. The rules be the rules. If you put your name in the (NBA) Draft, I don’t care if you’re from Russia. If you stay in the Draft, you can’t play college basketball. ‘Well that’s only for American kids’. What? If your name is in that Draft and you got drafted, you can’t play college basketball.”

John Calipari is furious with decision to allow James Nnaji join Baylor’s roster

Nnaji had been playing professional basketball with Merkezefendi Belediyesi Denizli Basket in Turkey before getting the call to join the Baylor basketball program. This situation hits especially close to home for Calipari, as star forward Enes Kanter was not cleared for Calipari’s Kentucky team for the 2010-11 season after it was revealed that he received a little more than $30,000 from Fenerbahçe (Turkey) as a member of the youth squad.

“Whatever a high school kid does before he comes here, don’t you do one thing because there’s a (law)suit,” Calipari continued. “What you’re saying is, if he’s in Europe, we don’t have the same rules. What? If he puts his name in the Draft, he can’t go to college. He left his name in. ‘Well that’s different because he’s European.’ Okay, you’re not doing anything with a high school player then. We don’t have any jurisdiction over a high school player, do we? We don’t. When they come, you have to just say ‘well, they’re here’.”

While Calipari and fellow coaches, such as Michigan State‘s Tom Izzo, have campaigned against situations like this from occurring again, this seems to be the new norm hitting college basketball. A precedent has now been set, that barring a legal step in, will continue to infiltrate the sport.