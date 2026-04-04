John Calipari sends message to Congress after President Donald Trump signs executive order regulating college sports

Few coaches in college basketball have been more vocal about the state of the sport in its current landscape than Arkansas‘ John Calipari. Now, it appears some sort of regulation will be put in place following the executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday

Calipari has since reacted to the EO, which will take effect on Aug. 1 and attempt to regulate college sports and limit transfers. The national championship-winning head coach advised the lawmakers in Washington to go forward with the directive set forth by the president.

“I’ve spent my entire life focusing on the success and well-being of student athletes,” Calipari wrote. “Their success in both sports and academics is paramount. I have no problem with Athletes making money and I have had that stance for many years.

“But what we have been dealing with the last few years is harmful not only to their total success but also the longevity of College Sports as we know it. Yesterday, President Trump took bold action to preserve and protect Collegiate Athletics. I urge Congress to pass bipartisan legislation and SAVE COLLEGE SPORTS!”

A fact sheet was released regarding the executive order outlining the main initiatives being to rules on transferring, eligibility and NIL. Some of the main points include establishing a five-year participation window, banning improper financial arrangements facilitated by collectives and adopting protections regarding women’s and Olympic sports.

The order states that college sports cannot function without “clear, agreed-upon rules” concerning NIL and eligibility and wants to implement rules that “can’t be endlessly challenged in court.” It warns that financial pressures threaten to drain resources from all sports except for football and basketball if action isn’t taken.

Many expect the order to be challenged in court by legislators, which Trump himself predicted would happen during the recent roundtable alongside college football’s leadership. Some believe the president may not have legal authority to reign over NCAA eligibility rules, which could be the most contentious point of the process moving into the summer.