John Calipari thrilled over Billy Richmond's return to Arkansas

John Calipari was thrilled when he heard the news of Billy Richmond deciding to exit the NBA Draft process and return to Arkansas. Richmond originally was meant to stay in the NBA Draft process with Wednesday’s deadline approaching, but reversed course.

On3’s James Fletcher III projected him to go as the No. 36 overall pick in his Mock Draft 1.0, meaning he was generating buzz as a potential early-second round pick. Instead, he’ll now return to Fayetteville for his junior year.

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For Calipari, that was music to his ears! The Arkansas head coach foresees a big run for the Razorbacks with Richmond back in the fold.

“I am really excited about Billy coming back and his mentality of let’s do something special,” Calipari wrote on Twitter/X. “Which is what he talked to me about. I am also excited for Meleek who has had great workouts and great interviews. But so has Trevon and Darius. I think all three will be drafted in a better slot than people are projecting today! You know I will be on the phone working for all of them and I cannot wait to watch their paths!”

In addition to Richmond, Calipari is watching out for his former players as they pursue an NBA career. Darius Acuff is projected to go No. 6 overall to the Brooklyn Nets while Meleek Thomas is slotted at No. 29 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Did a second round projection lead Richmond back to the Razorbacks for 2026-27? Perhaps it did, but he can certainly up his stock to first-round talent like his teammates in this cycle.

Richmond appeared in all 37 games as a sophomore in 2025-26, including 19 starts. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists during that time while also playing in 27.6 minutes per game. It was a big leap forward from his freshman year when he had 5.7 points on average in 36 games off the bench.

One of Richmond’s biggest games at Arkansas came in February against Auburn. He had 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting as the Razorbacks took down the Tigers 88-75 at Bud Walton Arena.

Last season, with Richmond contributing, Arkansas won the SEC Tournament and finished with a 28-9 record. The Razorbacks’ goal of winning a national championship wasn’t fulfilled though as they fell to No. 2 Arizona in the Sweet 16.