John Calipari, Todd Golden receive double technical after chippy play leads to multiple fouls

Emotions are running high in Gainesville in an important SEC clash between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators. To no surprise, the Gainesville crowd came ready for the occasion, as did the players. Intensity has been high throughout, getting to the point where even the two coaches — John Calipari and Todd Golden — are going at one another.

The back and forth reached a point where the officials felt the need to step in. Calipari and Golden went at least one step too far, both receiving technical fouls during a dead moment of the game. A replay had already been taking place to look at a potential flagrant foul and on the back-end, two more calls were made. ESPN’s Kris Budden explained the whole situation, even making out what Golden said to Calipari at one point.

“The jawing between the two coaches happened,” Budden said. “Started during the replay process and Todd had said, ‘I’m not talking to you.’ They kept jawing and they went back at it again. That’s what led to both of them getting t’d up.