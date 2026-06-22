John Mateer, Oklahoma football stars in Omaha to support Sooners in College World Series finale

All the stars are coming out for Oklahoma‘s showdown with North Carolina with a national title on the line. The College World Series will be decided in Omaha on Monday night.

In attendance will be several key figures, presumably on both sides. But the Oklahoma contingent is already putting in some face time ahead of tonight’s 7 p.m. ET first pitch on ESPN.

Joining the Sooners baseball team in the stands will be quarterback John Mateer, linebacker Kip Lewis and linebacker Owen Heinecke. All three were seen in a photo getting off a bus, rocking OU gear ahead of the big matchup tonight. Check it out below.

John Mateer, Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke in the building tonight. https://t.co/q0AwMXpZse — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) June 22, 2026

College World Series final on tap

Oklahoma will be looking to secure its third national championship in the sport. The program previously claimed College World Series crowns in 1994 and 1951. It’s been a while, though, and the Sooners would love to add another to the trophy case.

The team started off hot in Omaha, winning three straight games in dominant fashion to advance to the championship series. It knocked off red-hot Georgia, who many considered the favorites, to reach the final.

And once in the title series against North Carolina, Oklahoma got out to a great start in the College World Series final. The Sooners claimed Game 1 by a 9-3 score to move one win away from a championship.

Alas, the program couldn’t capitalize on Sunday. North Carolina took Game 2 by a 6-2 score to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the College World Series championship series.

More on John Mateer and company

As he heads into his second season at Oklahoma, John Mateer is hoping a healthy year can translate into big things for the Sooners. A wrist injury soured things last season, even though the team ultimately reached the College Football Playoffs.

Mateer is coming off a year in which he threw for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 431 yards and eight scores. But Lewis and Heinecke are no slouches either.

Lewis had 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks and four pass breakups last season. Heinecke, on the other hand, had 74 tackles, 12.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble and four pass breakups.