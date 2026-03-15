Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is one of many stars in attendance for the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday. Though Manziel’s alma mater, Texas A&M, wasn’t in the game, he was undoubtedly entertained watching Arkansas and Vanderbilt go head-to-head.

Neither team was favored to win the conference tournament, but they’ve both been spectacular in Nashville, where the SEC Tournament is annually held. It’s not the first time in recent months that Manziel has taken a trip to Music City.

Manziel was regularly around Vanderbilt’s football program this past season, serving as a mentor to quarterback Diego Pavia. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Pavia discussed his relationship with the Texas A&M legend.

“He’s giving me what to look out for, what it’s like, how to stay in the process,” Pavia said. “He’s given me some good advice, for sure. And he always reaches out, too, checks up on me, makes sure I’m good, and he just, like, he’s just a friend to me, you know? And so he’s giving me some mentorship. He’s been around me, he’s been around my family. He’s just a great person for those that really don’t know him.”

Johnny Manziel understands the highs and lows that come with football stardom. He thrived at the collegiate level and the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

However, Manziel never found a rhythm in the NFL. Worse, the Browns cut Manziel in 2016 shortly before he was indicted by a Dallas grand jury on misdemeanor assault charges. In a conversation with On3’s Chris Low last year, Manziel opened up on his advice to Diego Pavia.

“Fearless on the field, but not off the field,” Manziel said. “I’m like, ‘Learn from my mistakes, brother. Learn from Johnny. Don’t be Johnny off the field.’ I had so much opportunity and so much shit and threw it away. Diego’s young and lit, and it’s easy in that position to get out of control. But I’m trying to give him the best advice I can. He’s listening. I think he is, so that’s a blessing.”

If Manziel was rooting for Vanderbilt, he left Bridgestone Arena disappointed. While the Commodores put up a stellar fight, a late run by Arkansas helped the Razorbacks secure their second SEC Tournament title in program history.