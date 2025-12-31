Nearly two weeks after addressing his absence from ESPN’s College GameDay, former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel released a new statement via social media Wednesday. He made it clear he’s “good” with ESPN and Pat McAfee after missing the show prior to the Aggies’ game against Miami.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard and former Texas A&M basketball player Alex Caruso filled in for Manziel ahead of the first-round matchup in the College Football Playoff. While Manziel did not confirm a specific reason why he missed the show, he called out a “fake narrative” in an apology.

In a message posted on X Dec. 31, dated Dec. 30, “Johnny Football” made it clear he still has a good relationship with ESPN and McAfee. He added fans can trade via Kalshi on whether he will return to the show.

The truth is out and you can find it on Kalshi pic.twitter.com/4k2Z3SAVcM — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 31, 2025

“There’s been plenty of speculation lately,” Manziel wrote. “I’m good with ESPN. I’m good with McAfee. If you want to keep guessing, you can now do it officially. Thanks to Kalshi, you can trade on whether I’ll be back on College GameDay in 2026. The market currently gives me a 34% chance of being back on set next season. If you think that number’s low, take the other side.

“To the Aggie fans – big things coming in ’26. I’m bullish on Texas A&M football and excited for what’s ahead. Happy New Year.”

ESPN initially announced Manziel would be the guest picker for the second of two College GameDay shows to kick off the College Football Playoff. The show started out in Norman Dec. 19 for Alabama vs. Oklahoma, with Sooners legend Brian Bosworth serving as the celebrity guest picker for the standalone matchup.

But after Johnny Manziel missed the show at Texas A&M, College GameDay host Rece Davis took an apparent jab about his absence. He noted Manziel was at the Jake Paul–Anthony Joshua fight the night before and called out an apparent “bad breakfast” the next morning.

“Jake Paul… Anthony Joshua,” Davis said on the College GameDay Podcast. “When you go to a fight like that, you’ve got to be very careful about where you eat breakfast the next morning. Because it can leave you ill and give you difficulty in reaching the locals where you are scheduled to be.

“But I digress… I just wondered. Is that what the kids are calling it these days? A ‘bad breakfast?’ Anyway, wouldn’t cast dispersion anywhere. For those that follow closely, you’ll be able to read between the lines there. You have to follow a little closely.”