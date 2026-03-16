Join the UConn Report TODAY for 50% off!

UConn Athletics is ramping up with the Huskies started spring football at the end of this month, both UConn Basketball programs are top seeds in March Madness, and the college basketball transfer portal window looming, and much more.

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