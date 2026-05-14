Join the UConn Report TODAY for $1 and get 50% off!

UConn Football recruiting is ramping up for the Huskies, UConn baseball is getting ready for the Big East tournament, and the basketball programs are putting the finishing touches on their rosters.

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From what the UConn Football program is doing on the recruiting trail, the latest ahead of Fall Training Camp, more on UConn Basketball’s efforts in the Transfer Portal and much more — there’s no shortage of Huskies news going down at the UConn Report!

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