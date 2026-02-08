Jon Scheyer claims staff members punched in face during UNC premature court storm

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was not pleased with North Carolina fans’ decision to storm the court following the Tar Heels 71-68 victory Saturday night. He claimed that a few of his staff members were ‘punched in the face’ during the gathering at the middle of mid-court.

“For me, it’s hard to talk about the game when I was most concerned for the safety of our players after the game,” Scheyer said. “I don’t want to make it about that, because Carolina played a great game to win. That’s a heartbreaking loss for our team.

“You know, I got staff members that got punched in the face. My family had people pushing away, trying to not get trampled. That’s not what this game is about. You give them all the credit in the world. It’s not about the game, but obviously that was a scary ending that this rivalry is not about.”