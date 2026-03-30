The Duke Blue Devils made the type of history no team wants any part in making, during their 73-72 Elite Eight loss to the UConn Huskies, which featured a late second-half collapse. Understandably, head coach Jon Scheyer had a tough time summing up the loss during a postgame interview with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

Duke had firm control of a second-straight Final Four berth in their hands when their ship darted off course. Although they managed to stave off a full collapse for 39 minutes and 50 seconds. The final 10 saw Duke’s Cayden Boozer turn the ball over with a two-point lead, and UConn’s Braylon Mullins end the Blue Devil’s season with a three-pointer from deep with .4 seconds remaining.

When asked by Wolfson how the team allowed the comeback and final three, Scheyer simply couldn’t fathom it, even minutes later.

“I don’t have the words for you,” Scheyer said after a grimace. “All I know is these guys don’t deserve that ending. They’ve been incredible this year. And don’t deserve this ending. I don’t have the words for you.”

Jon Scheyer gives insight on Duke locker room after collapse

Duke became the first no. 1 seed to lose a tournament game when leading by 15 or more at halftime. They led by exactly 15 points at intermission but led by as many as 19 in the first half and 17 in the second.

They even led by 10 with a bit over six minutes and 30 seconds to play. But UConn outscored them 18-7 over those final six minutes to earn a third Final Four berth in four years.

When asked about his message to the locker, Scheyer had a hard time even summing up the next steps in the aftermath of the collapse.

“I’ve never been in a locker room like that before, with that kind of game,” he told Wolfson. “These guys have literally done stuff that hasn’t been done before, and you’re literally an inch away from the Promised Land.

“And, we gotta process this together. Just like we’ve done all year. Not gonna stop that now. Bottom line, it’s hard to find meaning in it. Not gonna find meaning in it right now. Gonna be there for them and support em because what they’ve done this season is incredible.”

For his part, Boozer didn’t mince words, saying he cost his team their season with the turnover. But when a team crumbles like that, no one person is to blame.

As Scheyer said, they’ll have to process it together. This Duke team will likely never be on the court together again, but each individual can lean on the others. And whether the fruits of that labor benefit the Blue Devils in the 2026-2027 or not, processing this traumatic sports event will have its benefits for everyone involved.