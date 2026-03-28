Jon Sumrall previews new Florida offense under Buster Faulkner

The Florida Gators are looking for a major turnaround after winning just four games and canning coach Billy Napier in 2025. In steps head coach Jon Sumrall and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

Faulkner was considered one of the best hires of the offseason coaching cycle, according to multiple industry insiders. He was a hot name after helping coach Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King to a trio of superb seasons.

But it’s Buster Faulkner’s potential versatility that drew Sumrall to him. He explained on the Cone & Company Podcast.

“I think you bring up a good point with Buster,” Sumrall said. “His background, he played at Valdosta State in college. Was trained by Chris Hatcher in the Air Raid system that was really Mike Leach, Hal Mumme‘s offense if you will as a young coach and as a player. That’s really his upbringing in coaching, is throwing the ball around the yard.”

However, as noted, Faulkner led King to major success with the Yellow Jackets. And King was not exactly slinging it all over the yard.

That’s because Buster Faulkner has had enough coaching stops to learn multiple styles. He utilizes that in his coaching these days.

“Ended up being on Georgia‘s staff and worked with the quarterbacks during the time there and was a part of a little bit more of a pro style system in nature to some degree,” Sumrall said. “Then took the offensive coordinator job at Georgia Tech and evolved around really what his quarterback, his O-line did well, and became a different type of coordinator. It was more quarterback run game driven because of who the quarterback was.”

What will Florida be? That remains to be seen, to some degree.

Buster Faulkner and Sumrall are working to figure that out this spring. But you can probably expect a healthy dose of 11 personnel, given the caliber of running backs and receivers the Gators have.

“I think great coaches, great coordinators, they don’t square peg, round hole it,” Sumrall said. “They don’t go, ‘Hey, you have to fit my system even if you don’t really have the strengths or skillsets to fit my system.’ So you have to really lean into the strengths and maybe shy away from the weaknesses, or offset the weaknesses of your quarterback position and your offensive line on offense to me. Those are the two areas where you have to build what you do around them.”

Sumrall explained how Buster Faulkner will approach those aforementioned personnel groupings. He’s not pinning Florida to any one look yet, but the next few months will be about hammering that down.

“The personnel groupings you play the game in are dictated by who are your best players,” Sumrall said. “There might be certain years we’re more wide receiver drive based upon the depth of that room. Some years I’ve been more tight end driven based upon the depth of that room.

“What I love about what Buster’s done and what he’s been exposed to is multiple styles of offense and not being rigid, but being flexible to create an offense around the players that he has access to to give that team an opportunity to have success.”