Jon Sumrall reveals the immediate changes he would make to college football

Following six consecutive sub-10-win seasons, Florida made a splash this offseason when it poached head coach Jon Sumrall from Tulane. Sumrall, who will be replacing former head coach Billy Napier in Gainesville, agreed to take over the program while in the midst of leading the Green Wave to their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

For a historic program such as Florida, looking to get back into the championship picture, hiring Jon Sumrall was a no-brainer. Across his four seasons as a head coach (two at Troy and two at Tulane), Sumrall boasts a career 43-12 record with 10-plus wins in three of four seasons.

Just 100 days from the start of the college football season, Sumrall joined Next Up with Adam Breneman to discuss a few changes he’d make to the sport.

“You’ve got to make two [changes],” Sumrall said. “One would be to get the calendar closer to where the National Championship Game is, closer to January 1. I don’t think TV is going to allow that anytime soon, but, we still have this thing in college football called school. Some of them are in class right now. I think the Transfer Portal window and the College Football Playoff timeline, when we finish the season and when the second semester starts, is all kind of off.

“So, move the start of the season up and amend what the season looks like. Whether that’s less regular season games, or you want to extend the Playoffs. I’m fine with that, but to me it’s more about ‘why can’t we end on January 5 or 6, and not January 25?’ That’s a big one.”

Jon Sumrall wants transparency around NIL, an amendment to the calendar

This past college football season, the Transfer Portal opened on Jan. 2. That occurred 17 days before the National Championship Game, meaning teams that are still participating in the College Football Playoff have to juggle roster construction while trying to win a National Championship.

As Sumrall’s Tulane Green Wave were preparing for their CFP game against Ole Miss, he was also trying to figure out transfer decisions. The Florida coach wants to push the Portal back a bit, allowing for the season to be done and over before players enter what pretty much looks like free agency.

“Maybe more transparency than what we’ve had established around NIL and rev-share,” Sumrall continued. “I’d love to see a legitimate space where we’re all kind of doing the same thing. Right now, you have the element of the Yankees vs. the Royals in FBS Division I football. How do we get to where we’re more alike than different?”

Sumrall’s first game at Florida is scheduled for Sept. 5 against FAU at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.