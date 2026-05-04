Jon Sumrall sets championship expectations at Florida with colorful metaphor

New coach Jon Sumrall inherits a Florida program that, frankly, has been a mess in recent years. The team is coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2025 and has had a losing season in four of the last five years.

Some might think simply making it to a bowl game would be a heck of an accomplishment for Sumrall in Year 1. Not him.

“Yeah, I’ve got expectations to win every game we play,” Sumrall said in an interview with Action Sports Jax. “That’s my expectation. Like I’m not comfortable with anybody going, ‘Hey, how many games are you comfortable winning this year?’ If anybody tells me, ‘Hey, bowl eligible,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, we better be or I’ll be on top of the stadium getting ready to do something stupid.'”

Florida #Gators head coach Jon Sumrall on being bowl eligible:



“We better be, or I’m going to be up on the roof of the stadium getting ready to do something stupid.” @BrentASJax pic.twitter.com/vvpYJh1aEJ — Action Sports Jax (@ActionSportsJax) May 4, 2026

For Jon Sumrall, winning is part of his DNA. He has done it everywhere he’s been as a head coach.

He won 23 games in two years at Troy, winning a conference title in the Sun Belt each year. He then won 20 games in two years at Tulane, winning another conference title and reaching the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Florida, by the way, has yet to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff era. So Sumrall simply repeating the feat as a coach would be a first for a storied program.

To that end, his energy has been infectious in the building at Florida. Will that be enough to turn things around? Jon Sumrall wants to make sure everyone around him understands the task at hand.

“To me you have to have urgency every day,” he said. “And I think as soon as you put a ceiling or a cap on what you can do and start to think with limits in mind, you’re automatically handicapping yourself. So for me our expectation is for our guys to expect to win every freaking time we take the field.”

The path won’t be easy for Jon Sumrall and the Gators. Once again Florida has one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Three teams that made the playoffs last year — Ole Miss, Georgia and Oklahoma — appear on the schedule. So too do Texas, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

But you have to like the confidence on display from Jon Sumrall. And he certainly has a unique way of delivering it.