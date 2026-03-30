Jordan Brand Classic 2026: Boys' roster for all-star showcase

More than two-dozen of the country’s top girls and boys basketball recruits are headed to Los Angeles next month for the Jordan Brand Classic, one of the top showcase games in the country over the past two decades.

The game, which began in 2002, will feature 19 of the top 25 recruits in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking, including consensus No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes. Tipoff is at 7:30pm PDT on April 17, following the Nike Hoop Summit the week before and tomorrow’s McDonald’s All-American games.

Below are the prospects slated to play in the boys’ game at El Camino Junior College in Torrance, California, in just a few short weeks:

SF Maximo Adams

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22

Status: Committed to North Carolina

SG JJ Andrews

School: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18

Status: Signed with Arkansas

SF Tajh Ariza

School: Link Academy (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38

Status: Signed with Oregon

SF Tarris Bouie

School: SPIRE Academy (Charlotte, NC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 54

Status: Committed to Alabama

SF Bruce Branch III

School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9

Status: Committed to BYU

SF Cole Cloer

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 59

Status: Committed to NC State

SG Quentin Coleman

School: The Principia School (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32

Status: Uncommitted

SF Christian Collins

School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5

Status: Committed to USC

SG Jason Crowe Jr.

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10

Status: Signed with Missouri

C Arafan Diane

School: Iowa United Prep

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16

Status: Committed to Houston

SF Caleb Gaskins

School: Columbus (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13

Status: Committed to Miami

SF Austin Goosby

School: Dynamic Prep (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26

Status: Committed to Texas

SG Bryson Howard

School: Heritage (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14

Status: Signed with Duke

SF Vaughn Karvala

School: CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 57

Status: Committed to Indiana

SG Colben Landrew

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24

School (Hometown): Wheeler (Alabaster, AL)

Status: Signed with UConn

CG Brandon McCoy

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11

Status: Uncommitted

PG Dylan Mingo

School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6

Status: Committed to North Carolina

PG Carlos Medlock

School: Link Academy (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 52

Status: Signed with Michigan State

C Adonis Ratliff

School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19

Status: Signed with USC

C Darius Ratliff

School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23

Status: Signed with USC

SF Jaxon Richardson

School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 27

Status: Committed to Alabama

PG Deron Rippey Jr.

School: Blair Academy (N.J.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8

Status: Committed to Duke

PG Miles Sadler

School: CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30

Status: Signed with West Virginia

SG Qayden Samuels

School: Bishop McNamara (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 28

Status: Committed to Alabama

SG Jordan Smith Jr.

School: Paul VI Catholic (DC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2

Status: Committed to Arkansas

SF Tyran Stokes

School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

Status: Uncommitted

PF Cameron Williams

School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3

Status: Signed with Duke

SF Elijah Williams

School: TMI Episcopal (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34

Status: Committed to Baylor