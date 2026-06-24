Jordan Burroughs doesn't rule coaching college wrestling: 'I'm blooming where I'm planted currently'

Olympic Gold Medalist and American wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs didn’t say no when it came to coaching college wrestling. A Nebraska alum and two-time NCAA champion, Burroughs is the most decorated freestyle wrestler in American history, but coaches his own club, All I See Is Gold Academy, in New Jersey.

While not officially retired from competition, as Burroughs is set to return to the mat at RAF 12 in August, coaching is on his mind. What that consists of is club coaching at the moment and not necessarily Division I.

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But he can’t lie. He saw what David Taylor did in just two years and counting at Oklahoma State and it’s enticing.

“I haven’t ruled out collegiate coaching,” Burroughs told FloWrestling. “I haven’t ruled out Olympic coaching. I’m blooming where I’m planted currently.”

So will Burroughs coach? Well, it’s a nuance answer from the GOAT.

“Yes. And no. No, because I know it’s freaking hard,” Burroughs said. “This is small potatoes compared to what (Taylor is) doing, and the amount of investment that he has. Like, I saw the expenditures for all the collegiate programs in the top 10 in this past fiscal year, and Oklahoma State was second in the country. Spent $5 million on their wrestling program this year. When you have that level of investment from people, like there’s a return that’s expected from you, and that cause for extreme demand and command of your time. So, I know he’s working really hard.”

Jordan Burroughs is fascinated at possibility of running college program

But this isn’t the first time Jordan Burroughs has been broached about his desire to coach. While he knows the investment it’ll take, there’s a part of him that would want to do it. It has to be the right program though.

“I was at the Iowa-Oklahoma State dual, right? I’ve seen what he’s built, I’ve seen the culture, I see the excitement, I’ve watched the brand that they’ve built around the team, I’ve watched the events, and part of me is like, man, I can do that, I want to do that,” Burroughs said. “But there’s only a few places you can do that, because it takes money, it takes cache and brand and all the things, but money is pretty high up there, and what it takes to be able to compete at that level.

“And so, yes, and no. Yes, because it looks freaking awesome, and he’s done it, he’s crushed it, he’s done a really good job, and I would love to try to build a team if it’s the right place, and if it makes sense, and if the resources are there. But I also know it’s really hard, like I’m not a stranger to what he’s going through. I know that he’s grinding.”

Burroughs is a six-time World Champion and the 2012 Olympic champion, holding the American record for most gold medals in freestyle wrestling in a career. Considering one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers of all-time, it’d be hard to say no to him if he wanted to coach.

Back in 2013, Burroughs was an assistant coach at his alma mater Nebraska. But it’s been mostly about his competitive career over the past decade. That might change in the near future.