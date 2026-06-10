Jordan Rodgers: Brendan Sorsby injunction is 'line of demarcation,' will spark next era in college football

Within minutes of a Texas state judge formally overturning the NCAA’s permanent eligibility ban against Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby for admitted gambling activities, social media was ablaze with visceral reactions from across the sporting world. College sports leaders were quick to issue statements rebuking the ruling, with some even taking the step of boycotting future games with Red Raiders.

But amid that public outrage, ESPN college football analyst Jordan Rodgers sees the proverbial light at the end of the dark tunnel that has engulfed the sport at large in recent years. In fact, Rodgers believes Monday’s controversial Sorsby ruling could actually spark positive change throughout college football.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“It’s a dark day, it’s embarrassing for the sport, but it will be the best thing that has ever happened for college football,” Rodgers said on Wednesday morning’s Get Up on ESPN. “Because this is going to be the line of demarcation for what was college football for the last 5-6 years, which was kind of like the Wild West with NIL, with tampering, with the transfer portal, with eligibility and guys suing to get extra years. This era will be marked by an asterisk. And this is going to be the point (where) we move forward. It’s not going to happen right away, but structure and change will happen.”

"It will be the best thing that has ever happened for college football. … Structure and change will happen."@JRodgers11 reacts to Brendan Sorsby being granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA that could clear him to play for Texas Tech in 2026 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/i7NR1QlRef — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 10, 2026

Rodgers predicts the Sorsby ruling — along with the expectation the Red Raiders will compete for a national championship with Sorsby at quarterback — will have Big Ten and SEC leaders fuming, especially if Texas Tech ultimately takes a College Football Playoff spot away from a contender within one of their own conferences. Sparked by that fury, Rodgers wouldn’t be surprised if the sports’ wealthiest conferences use it as the impetus for massive changes within the sport, if not college athletics at large.

“Texas Tech will compete for a championship with Brendan Sorsby, if he plays, and that’s not going to be OK with the SEC, with the Big Ten, anybody that’s going to be competing for a championship. And that means change will happen,” Rodgers continued. “Whether it’s the SEC and Big Ten getting together and going, ‘Hey, this ain’t working. If the NCAA can’t step in and do something about someone betting on our sport, we need change.’ But I love the fact that everybody is getting fired up, because now we’ll start to see what this new version of college football looks like, and it’s way overdue.”

Some within the SEC have already started just such a conversation.

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart openly backed the idea of the SEC breaking away and establishing its own governance structure at last month’s SEC Spring Meetings. It’s an idea UGA president and former NCAA board chair Jere Morehead first proposed in January to Yahoo! Sports, a point he doubled down on following Monday’s Sorsby ruling.

That chatter has led to some like Sen. Ted Cruz, co-author of the bipartisan “Protect College Sports Act” currently working its way through committee, to warn against the Big Ten and SEC potentially merging to create their own “super league.” Cruz even included language in the bill that would prohibit “certain” conferences that exceeded $1 billion in total revenue during fiscal year 2025 — the Big Ten and the SEC are the only leagues that qualify — from merging or acquiring new teams from another conference.

Leaders from both leagues have come out and vehemently dismissed such a suggestion. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti told Yahoo! Sports any discussion about a potential B10-SEC merger is mere “fabrication” from outside agitators. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey called it “an erroneous notion,” and told ESPN’s Paul Finebaum that he and Petitti have jointly laughed about the idea given they remain diametrically opposed about potential CFP expansion.

Of course, as evident by Monday’s ruling, nothing is certain anymore.

Could Texas Tech playing — and winning — with a quarterback who admitted to breaking what’s widely considered the cardinal sin in sports be the catalyst for the Big Ten and SEC to reconsider joining forces? Jordan Rodgers certainly thinks it’s a possibility.