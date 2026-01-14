Jordan Seaton recruitment: Colorado transfer reacts to Dante Moore return

Dante Moore provided the biggest news of the day in college football, coming back to Oregon for another season. Moore could have potentially been a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Instead, he comes back to Eugene for his second year as the starting quarterback. Head coach Dan Lanning will now work on building a championship-worthy roster around Moore.

One piece of the puzzle might be prized NCAA transfer portal tackle Jordan Seaton. After announcing his intentions to leave Colorado, Seaton has plenty of suitors after him. Oregon is certainly one, hoping to get him to block for Moore. So, when Moore announced his return, Seaton gave his reaction on Twitter.

Wait Dante Moore Cameback? — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) January 14, 2026

Oregon was one of the teams coming after Seaton during his original high school recruitment. There is a prior relationship between the two. However, the Ducks will not be the lone big-time program after him. On3’s Pete Nakos provided an update on where things currently stand for Seaton on Tuesday.

Seaton has been active on social media ever since entering the transfer portal. Miami legend Michael Irvin tweeted at him, something Seaton quote-tweeted. It’s all a part of the modern college football world, even for one of the more sought-after players currently on the market.

More on two-year career of Jordan Seaton under Deion Sanders at Colorado

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings have Seaton as a four-star prospect and No. 4 overall player to enter this cycle. No offensive tackle ranks above him, showing how highly thought of he is. Seaton is also the No. 1 player currently available in the portal.

Colorado got Seaton on campus ahead of the 2024 season, being a massive recruiting win for head coach Deion Sanders. He immediately slotted into the left tackle role, initially protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Some positives came from Seaton’s true freshman campaign before really exploding in 2025. Quality performances earned him second-team All-Big 12.

Seaton played high school football at Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, where he was a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. He was the No. 18 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.