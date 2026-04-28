Jordon Hudson trolls CBS one year after viral interview with Bill Belichick

Jordan Hudson took to social media to troll CBS one year to the day that her relationship with Bill Belichick was painted in a particular light. In April of 2025, Belichick was interviewed by the network and was asked how he and Hudson met, in an attempt to understand the romantic partnership.

That’s when Hudson was caught off mic and off set saying “we’re not talking about this.” Naturally, this led to a lot of assumptions on social media and painted Hudson as someone who is controlling over the two’s relationship.

Once Belichick and North Carolina actually took the field last year, it was more about Belichick and what his future could be in college football. Hudson was nearly silent, until now.

“Last April 27th, I went to bed, crushed by the weight of the world,” Hudson wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, including photos from a recent cheer competition with Code Black, an adult recreational co-ed cheer team. “This April 27th, I woke up on top of it.”

Hudson is definitely feeling on top of the world after winning at a cheer competition, one which Belichick was present. She’s consistently been in his corner and even threw shade at the Pro Football Hall of Fame after the coach was not voted in during his first year of eligibility.

Jordon Hudson breaks silence one year after viral CBS interview

In total, Belichick had a 302-165 overall record to go with a 31-13 mark in the postseason while coaching in the NFL. His 302 regular-season wins put him third all-time behind George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328) on the all-time winningest coaches list. Counting the postseason, Belichick sits just behind Shula’s 347 total victories on the all-time list. Belichick won six Super Bowls as a head coach and eight in total.

For Hudson, she’s been a vocal supporter of her significant other since they arrived at UNC. While her presence may be controversial at times, she is often present at Tar Heels home games supporting Belichick.

The couple have made headlines time and time again since they’ve revealed their relationship status. Many of them discuss the age discrepancy between the two. Belichick is 74 and Hudson is 25, though the duo have seemingly become synonymous with each other since his arrival in the college football ranks.

For now, Hudson and Belichick are going about their business. For the latter, Belichick has to figure out a formula for Year 2 at North Carolina following a 4-8 campaign.