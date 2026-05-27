Josh Heupel shares latest on Tennessee EDGE Chaz Coleman: 'We're here to support him'

Tennessee EDGE Chaz Coleman was absent from the back half of the Volunteers’ spring practice. Now with a deadline to report for summer workouts, Coleman’s status with Tennessee continues to be monitored.

Sources tell On3 that Coleman has yet to report to Knoxville. Voluntary workouts began earlier this week.

“Chaz has been dealing with some things, and we’re here to support him,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel told On3 on Wednesday at SEC spring meetings. “We’ll continue to go through that process.”

Coleman played only 144 snaps as a true freshman in 2025 at Penn State. In his limited playtime, he finished with 12 pressures, three tackles for loss and a strip sack. He followed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State to Tennessee this offseason.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.