There’s a lot to look forward to in college football right now. Optimism abounds, as teams have begun spring practice and are working toward the 2026 season at this point.

But what games are the ones that fans need to be circling on the calendar? College football analyst Josh Pate was asked a similar question — not the best games necessarily, but the ones he’s most looking forward to — on Sunday night’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show.

His answers might surprise you. They’re a good mix from several different conferences. Let’s take a look below.

There’s the obvious factor that plays into this one: Lane Kiffin will be returning to Oxford, where he spent the last six years coaching. Given the way his exit unfolded there’s likely to be significant animosity going into this one.

Josh Pate has another thing to watch for the avid college football fan, though. How will new Rebels coach Pete Golding fare? Pate suspects there will be plenty of doubters, even after the run he helped orchestrate in the College Football Playoffs this year. Can he silence the doubters and upend Kiffin to start the season with a major bang?

(© Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images)

This matchup comes late in the year, which means the stakes will be quite high. If either team has already taken a loss or two, this could be an elimination game of sorts. At the very least, it figures to play into CFP seeding.

And both teams will be tested. By this point in the season, Pate points out, Ohio State will have already faced Texas on the road, Iowa on the road, Indiana on the road and USC on the road. It’ll be Dan Lanning‘s way vs. Ryan Day‘s way. Competing world views and competing cultures. What more do you want?

This one needs very little introduction. Miami beat Notre Dame last year in the season opener, a result that helped keep the Fighting Irish out of the College Football Playoffs. And Notre Dame was left out on Miami’s behalf. Think the Irish will want a little revenge?

Josh Pate called this the “regular season Super Bowl for Notre Dame.” Both teams have elite rosters. Notre Dame goes into the year favored to win it all. Both teams should be crisp by this point in the year. And weather could be a factor. Only 244 more days.

The Red River Rivalry is always a big game, but both teams will once again have playoff aspirations this fall. Texas has won the previous two meetings and three of the last four and will likely enter as the favorite again.

Both teams will be battle-tested. Oklahoma will have already played at Michigan and at Georgia. Texas will have already played Ohio State and at Tennessee. Both will come off a bye, and there are huge stakes depending on how the early season has gone.

Georgia at Alabama (Oct. 10)

(Dale Zanine / Imagn Images)

This has become the matchup of the SEC’s two biggest powerhouses right now. They’ve met in numerous conference championship games and College Football Playoff games in recent years.

Georgia lost the regular-season meeting to Alabama last year in heartbreaking fashion at home but avenged that loss with a whooping in the SEC Championship Game. However this one shakes out midseason, there’s always the chance of a rematch again in the postseason.

Texas Tech was a fascinating story in college football last season, spending a small fortune on the roster but coming up a little bit short at the quarterback position. Now Brendan Sorsby takes over. Will that push Texas Tech over the top?

Josh Pate notes this will be a new roster for Texas Tech versus plenty of continuity for Houston. Can Texas Tech tweak the roster enough to make it competitive once it gets into the playoffs? Or will Houston provide an early road block that makes it clear the Red Raiders still have work to do? A telling early season matchup.