Josh Pate creates early 2026 College Football Playoff contender tiers

Josh Pate is going to spend the offseason creating a bubble of teams he believes can win the national championship. From now until February, Pate will trim the list down and attempt to keep the number of teams in his bubble low, all while still having the College Football Playoff winner in there. An interesting concept he explained, even adding how fans at home can turn the exercise into a game with friends.

The process began on Tuesday’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show. Pate provided the tiers of current national championship contenders. His starting number appears to be 20, ranging from “no-brainer” to “teams with significant internal debate.”

At some point, the list of teams in Pate’s bubble will shrink. But since we are in February, Pate gave an inside on how he could currently tier contenders.

The no-brainers

Teams included in tier: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech

“Those are teams, really, that based on roster talent alone, you cannot be excluding,” Pate said.

Of these 12 teams, nine of them were in last season’s College Football Playoff. The three outsiders all have a chance of being preseason top-10 teams when those polls come out in August. Pate appears confident this group will be in his final bubble.

Teams with a small internal debate

Teams included in the tier: Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss, USC

Another tier when Pate likes the rosters being presented. However, they are just a step below the no-brainers for different reasons. Florida and Michigan employ first-year head coaches, while USC is hoping to finally break out under Lincoln Riley.

One note Pate did add on this tier — Trinidad Chambliss. Right now, we are not sure if the Ole Miss quarterback will suit up in 2026. Chambliss is still fighting for eligibility, going through the legal process and still working his situation out with the NCAA. Pate admits the Rebels might not be this high if Chambliss cannot play.

Teams with significant internal debate

Teams included in the tier: Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, Penn State

“These are the teams that you don’t think are going to win the title,” Pate said. “We could simulate the season 20 times and they don’t win the title. However, there’s a non-zero chance that if everything lined up and all the big boys had critical injuries and maybe they had a couple of playoff games where they were plus-three or plus-four in the turnover battle. It could, theoretically, happen.”

Pate noted how he is higher on Auburn than most people, placing them at this level. Still, if everything fell into place, a national championship might be possible for these four.

Outisde looking in

Teams included in the tier: BYU, Clemson, Houston, Iowa, Louisville, SMU, South Carolina, Washington

Some more intel on how the offseason will be required in order to have more confidence in this group. Pate specifically mentioned the trio of ACC teams and how they are the highest from the conference outside of Miami.

For now, they will not be included in the bubble. Work can still be done, eventually getting viewed as a possible CFP contender.