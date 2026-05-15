Josh Pate fires back on potential 24-team College Football Playoff: 'Nothing is inevitable'

As each of the Power Four conferences gather this month for their annual Spring meetings, there appears to be overwhelming momentum in favor of the College Football Playoff adopting an expanded 24-team format. This week, the ACC became the third Power Four league to publicly support a 24-team Playoff, following similar moves by the Big 12 and the Big Ten, where the proposal originated.

Last month, the White House presidential committee dedicated to fixing college sports even joined the fray, signaling a national “coalescing” around potentially doubling the CFP’s current 12-team model. But not everything is as it seems, especially as a growing number of prominent college football figures continue to speak out in direct opposition to Playoff expansion.

Of course, many of those opposing voices have come from ESPN, especially after the Worldwide Leader made its opinion on the matter explicitly clear in conversations with ACC executives. In fact, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told reporters Wednesday that “ESPN has been pretty clear with all of us that they’d like it to stay at 12, maybe 14, but no higher than 16,” according to On3’s Andy Staples.

Since then, prominent ESPN figures Rece Davis, Paul Finebaum, and Mike Greenberg have joined others in publicly pushing back against the 24-team field proposal. Davis called it “preposterous,” while Finebaum and Greenberg agreed it would severely “devalue, dilute” the regular season and make “college football as we have known it ceases to exist.”

Obviously, ESPN has a vested financial interest in the Playoff remaining at 12 as the CFP’s exclusive media rights holder through the 2031-32 season. Specific language in the six-year, $7.8 billion extension signed in 2024 dictates ESPN remains the CFP exclusive TV network so long as the Playoff stays at 14 or fewer. That means any future expansion beyond 14 would open the door for other media organizations such as FOX — the Big Ten’s exclusive rights holder — to potentially bid on any additional Playoff games.

But perhaps one of the most vocal dissidents to an expanded 24-team Playoff field is college football influencer and podcaster Josh Pate. On Thursday’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show, the host provided expansion opponents some hope by explaining why a 24-team format isn’t as “inevitable” as others make it seem.

“You have probably been beaten over the head with the idea that, whether you like it or not, (a 24-team Playoff) is inevitable — it’s gonna happen. And I’m very humbly going to suggest to you that nothing is inevitable,” Pate said Thursday night. “A 24-team Playoff is not ‘inevitable,’ it’s not a foregone conclusion, it’s not right around the corner. It’s not anything. …Here’s the thing you need to know: two voices matter here, and they’re diametrically opposed in their stances.

“One of them is the Big Ten – you might call them FOX. … The other is the SEC – you might call them ESPN. However you view the paradigm in college athletics right now, there are competing ideologies and those are the only two voices that matter,” Pate continued. “The Big 12 doesn’t matter, or rather, the Big 12’s opinion on this matter doesn’t matter. The ACC’s (opinion) doesn’t matter. Because the SEC and the Big Ten constructed an entire world here and got the others to sign off on it where it’s their voices — and their voices alone, their gavels alone — that are going to determine things.

“So, as long as the SEC doesn’t want it, it’s not going to happen. You can be mad about it, or in my case really happy with it, but that’s the state of affairs.”

The expansion debate between the SEC’s 16-team proposal and the Big Ten’s 24-team model has been going for nearly two years now, with the two conference commissioners battling it out over the future of the CFP. Last year, the CFP governing committee agreed to a new power dynamic that gave the Big Ten and SEC voting control that requires both leagues to reach a consensus on any future changes.

And, ever since, the Big Ten and SEC have been at odds about most things having to do with the CFP, especially expansion.