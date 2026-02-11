Josh Pate picks top college football teams that could face danger in 2026

The 2026 college football season is a long way away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to begin making predictions. And those predictions can run the gamut.

Many prognosticators will pick their way-too-early national title contenders or favorites for the Heisman Trophy. But what about teams that could potentially go belly up even with lofty goals next season?

That’s a question that college football analyst Josh Pate tackled Tuesday on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. He picked three teams that could bust spectacularly despite top-10 preseason rankings. So who did he tap? Let’s dive in below.

Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold

Notre Dame is just two years removed from a trip to the national championship game, so head coach Marcus Freeman knows how to get his team playing its best at the right time. Early season woes have kept the Irish from commanding higher seeds in the College Football Playoffs.

In fact, last year the two early losses kept the team out of the playoffs altogether. But that was hardly a bust of a season.

What could a bust look like for Notre Dame this year? Pate explained.

“This year Notre Dame’s clearly going to be a top-10 team,” he said. “If you’re trying to find the high-risk teams, man, I guess I could throw Notre Dame at you, because I guess the premise of Notre Dame being my preseason No. 1 — I mean I had them No. 1 the other day, so no one is higher on Notre Dame than me, it’s impossible — but if you told me there are going to be top-10 teams that finish unranked, I guess my premise for having Notre Dame No. 1 is I believe they finished last year as a top-10 caliber team. They didn’t make the playoff, but I would have power rated them way up there. I think I had them sixth or something like that.

“So if my premise is they finished that lofty and they’re kind of picking up where they left off and they’re maybe even a little bit better because they’re more experienced at quarterback, that’s all well and good as long as I’m right.”

Of course, that’s where preseason college football predictions can get dicey. They aren’t always right.

“What if I’m wrong about the caliber of team they were when they finished the season?” Pate wondered. “Theoretically, my entire premise could be built on a lie. What if they were only pretty good to end the year but we didn’t know it because they didn’t face the caliber of opponent that it would take to expose them? I guess theoretically that could happen.”

That said, there are reasons Notre Dame remains a long shot as a potential bust candidate in college football. There simply may not be enough meat on the bone to get picked apart.

“Look at Notre Dame’s schedule,” Pate said. “Even if that is the case, who’s going to expose them? Now I do know we went down this road with Penn State last year. We said, ‘Oh, Penn State’s the safest bet to make the playoff. How would they ever lose more than two games?’ Yeah, but Notre Dame’s schedule is easier than Penn State was last year. There is no Oregon on this thing. The closest they get is they play Miami at home in November.

“Other than that, it would really, really, really have to go sideways for Notre Dame to lose — I guess they’d have to lose minimum of three, four games to finish unranked. I don’t know how in the world they lose four games.”

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

How about the next college football team for Pate? That would be Georgia.

“If you’re telling me the bottom’s going to fall out for someone, it could theoretically be that Georgia last year goes 11-1 and that’s how we remember them, they win the SEC Championship and they go to the playoffs and that’s how we remember that team, therefore where they left off last year it’s pretty conventional rankings wisdom to think I’ll just start them kind of where they left off,” Pate said. “Georgia’s going to be a preseason top 10.”

Should Georgia bust in 2026, Pate thinks it would be all about a backward-looking narrative that would tell the story. In other words, hindsight might make it more clear the Bulldogs weren’t necessarily built to compete at the highest level entering 2026.

“Yes, technically there’s a world where Georgia goes 8-4 and shocks everybody, but then in retrospect when you’re trying to figure out what happened you look back on 2025 and you say, ‘Huh. I know they went 11-1, but you know, maybe they weren’t nearly as good as their record said they were. Maybe I should have paid closer attention to the fact that Auburn stoned them in the first half and they had to go to overtime to beat Tennessee and they beat Florida by four points and Ole Miss led them by, what, one or two possessions, I think an eight-point game in the second half in Athens and they had to come from behind to beat them,'” Pate said.

“So, yeah, they were 11-1. They could have been 8-4 last year. Maybe it shouldn’t shock me that they went 8-4 this year. And the difference with Georgia is Georgia’s got to play ‘Bama and at Auburn and Ole Miss and Florida and Oklahoma. They’ve got to play tough competition more frequently.”

Bottom line: If you’re looking for top-10 college football teams to pick apart and predict as a bust, Georgia has some of the ingredients to make that happen. But that doesn’t mean it’s certain.

“So, yeah, I guess it could happen to Georgia,” Pate said. “Again, not predicting it to happen.”

Arch Manning (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The final college football team that Pate believes could go bust in spectacular fashion? That would be the same one led by Heisman Trophy frontrunner Arch Manning.

“Texas will be everyone’s preseason top three, I would assume, minimum,” Pate said. “I think I had them up there at two. Texas could lose really early. They could lose Week 1 or Week 2 this year when they play Ohio State. Because that’s kind of what happened with some of these teams last year. Clemson lost in Week 1. LSU ended up losing early. Penn State loses the Oregon game. So they have early losses and they can’t rebound from them.

“Well Texas could lose in Week 2, and then they go to Tennessee in Week 4, and then they’ve got OU after the bye week in Dallas. But they’ve got Florida, they’ve got Ole Miss, they go to Missouri and LSU back-to-back, they go to A&M, they’ve got three of four on the road to end the year.”

It’s a tough slate. And things can go sideways in a hurry in college football in the SEC. It happens to someone almost every year.

Pate outlined another reason that Texas could potentially unravel if things start to go south. The expectations.

“I know they upgraded at running back and I know they upgraded at wide receiver and it’s a total title-or-bust mentality there,” Pate said. “What if their offensive line can’t protect any better than they did last year? What if I just say that? Could theoretically be a world where you’ve got three losses. Remember Penn State last year, yes it was title or bust. The trade-off there is when they lost early mentally the entire thing came unraveled.

“I don’t expect that to happen at Texas, but if it was going to happen to someone, Texas would be one of like three teams that it could happen to. Most teams don’t have title-or-bust expectations, so the potential pool of candidates for that is very small in a given year.”