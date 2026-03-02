With college football officially in its dead period between the end of the 2025 season and the beginning of Spring football, college football expert Josh Pate took the opportunity to crowd source a controversial topic. And with one tweet captioned: “Most hated team in CFP right now is ___,” Pate got his answer, and revealed a Top 8 list of “the most hated” CFB teams during the latest Josh Pate’s College Football Show on Sunday night.

And CFB fans delivered with more than 900 responses and nearly 100 reposts. Even new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin joined in on the fun with a single Tigers emoji, practically begging to included in the poll. And fear not, Lane, you got your wish. To preface his list, Pate made it clear this was not a scientific poll by any means and was more so based entirely on the reactions he received from college football fans on Sunday.

“So, there’s going to be a lot of debate on this,” Pate said. “I don’t really have set criteria, it’s just gut. It’s just sort of licking the ol’ index finger and sticking it up into the winds of college football.”

With that in mind, here’s Josh Pate’s list of college football’s most hated programs of 2026:

Pate picked the Fighting Irish at No. 1 due in part to both its history as one of the sport’s longest-standing bluebloods and a clear recency bias stemming from how Notre Dame handled things when it chose to opt out of playing in a bowl game after missing out on the 2025 College Football Playoffs. He also cited a general sense of jealousy for the Irish’s independence.

Pate: “There’s an age-old hatred for Notre Dame. … Notre Dame has mattered as long as the sport has mattered. But also, … a lot of people hate Notre Dame just because they have that independence, even though you’d celebrate it too if you had it (too).”

Alabama coach Nick Saban lifts the national championship trophy on Jan. 8, 2018. (Jamie Squire-Getty Images)

This might as well be 1B on this list, based on some of the reactions Pate received. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise given the overwhelming success Alabama experienced over the past two decades, including winning six national championships in 17 seasons under Nick Saban. And while he’s no longer on the sideline, the remnants of Saban’s run of dominance isn’t long forgotten under Kalen DeBoer.

Pate: “I just no there’s no team in the country that brings more jubilance in our comment section than when Alabama loses a game. Without fail, the Sunday night show after Alabama loses a game are always our highest traffic shows. … It’s still a big deal for ‘Bama to lose.”

Much of the hate surrounding Texas revolves around the Hook ‘Em brand and the hype train being built around Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who is once again a Heisman Trophy favorite for the second offseason in a row. There’s also plenty of vitriol for the national attention Texas receives despite not having won just one national championship (2005) since the 1970s.

Pate: “Every advantage in the world has been afforded the Texas Longhorns. Given the current makeup of the college football landscape, the tables have never been more tilted to Austin, Texas. … So until Sark wins a national championship there, he’ll be dealing with the Ryan Day disease.”

This position has more to do with just how reviled Kiffin is amongst the college football fans in general than anything the Tigers have done on their own. Still, based on the reaction he heard from fans, Pate made it clear LSU could catapult to No. 1 at Kiffin’s first sign of success in Baton Rouge. And these aren’t just bitter Ole Miss or Tennessee fans. Clearly Kiffin has built himself quite the reputation.

Pate: “I’m not saying LSU was universally beloved before Lane Kiffin stepped on campus, … and then Lane Kiffin walks in the door and white-hot heat, like true vintage late-90s pro wrestling-type heel heat. So I’ve got LSU at No. 4 but they could rocket to No. 1 at any given moment here.”

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) and defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) following the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. (Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images)

While he acknowledged the ‘Canes could be higher, Pate cited what he described as two distinct groups of “haters” — those of a certain age that remember when “The U” were widely considered the bad boys of college football in the 1980s and ’90s. Others are more bothered by the perceived arrogance some Hurricanes fans carry themselves with, especially after making last season’s CFP championship game.

Pate: “Miami’s back in the national championship conversation. They’re back at the head table. And here’s the thing about Miami folks, when they’re good, they are first in line to tell you. They’re first in line to let you know.”

Like Miami, Pate suggested the Trojans’ hatred is split among a distinct generational divide, with the older, above-35 crowd hating on the Trojans due to their dominance in the early 2000s under Pete Carroll. Led by back-to-back Heisman trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, USC was the hottest team in college football for nearly a decade. The other group of haters simply despise Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.

Pate: “In the early 2000s, people hated USC, but then there was a generation before that where USC had been dominant to varying degrees over several decades. So USC was a blueblood of college football, therefore they had a core constituency of haters.”

The hatred for the Wolverines stems almost entirely from Michigan winning the 2023 CFP national championship despite the controversy surrounding Connor Stalions and the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the college football world that season. And while the NCAA penalized Stalions and now-former head coach Jim Harbaugh, it hardly resonated because Harbaugh had already bolted for the NFL.

Pate: “I think there’s still a lot of bad blood that I sensed in the feedback we got amongst the college football public about how 2023 went down, and how the entirety of the Jim Harbaugh era is remembered.”

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and his team celebrate after winning the 2024 CFP National Championship game. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Last but hardly least is Ohio State, which Pate suggested would normally be higher on the list of most hated programs if not for the fact that the Buckeyes won the 2024 CFP national title. According to Pate, that title helped quiet some of the critics that questioned why OSU and head coach Ryan Day were annually touted among college football’s elites despite not having won much prior.

Pate: “Ironically the hatred that people were hurling at them mainly revolved around what they haven’t done. And now that they’ve done that thing, and so it’s just that they’re good. They’re always good and people don’t like you when you’re always good.”