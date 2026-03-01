Josh Pate re-orders college football with hypothetical conference realignment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bH4fXoCiMo

What would college football look like if the conferences were rearranged? What if conference contracts and TV deals weren't in the way of forming new divisions in the sport?

Well, college football analyst Josh Pate took a stab at answering exactly that question on the most recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show. And it will certainly be fodder for discussion.

Pate reorganized the conferences into his most ideal arrangement, forming seven major conferences, each with 10 teams. While many rivalries were preserved, some were ruined. Want to take a look at how things shook out? We've got you covered below.

Southeastern Conference

Alabama

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

The four most recent additions to the conference -- Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri -- are now gone. Also gone are Arkansas and Vanderbilt. That leaves us with the 10 college football teams above. Pate broke it down:

"Just a nice, neat, tidy SEC," he said. "I think we counted the miles. The longest road trip here is either going to be LSU-South Carolina or maybe like Kentucky-LSU, Kentucky-Florida, something like that. That is my 10-team SEC."

Big Ten Conference

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Wisconsin

Continuing the theme from the restructured SEC, the Big Ten loses some of its most recent additions in the latest round of college football conference realignment. The West Coast teams are out. There is one interesting omission here, with Northwestern going independent. Pate explains:

"If you've got a number then I want that to correspond with how many teams are in the league, with one exception that I'll mention," he said. "So the Big Ten going down from 18 teams to 10 teams. … You'll notice no West coast teams here. Oregon's gone, Washington's gone, both the southern Cal teams are gone.

"There's no Northwestern. There will be controversy over what I'm doing with Northwestern. But I think it's in the best overall interest of the sport and it's not like we're hanging them out to dry. In fact, we are freeing them to do whatever they want to do."

Big East Conference

Boston College

Cincinnati

Louisville

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Syracuse

UCF

UConn

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

The first of Pate's college football conference revivals, the Big East makes its return with many of its former members. There are some new additions still, but the league looks a lot like you'd expect.

"You'll notice UCF is in there," Pate said. "I've got to put UCF somewhere and it was either going to be the ACC or the Big East. And it's not like they have traditional ties to either one of them. But they're not going to be in the Big 12 because they're in Orlando, Fla., and the Big 12's about to cease to exist in a matter of moments. So I put UCF in here, we're just going to have to accept that. Small prices to pay."

Southwest Conference

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Arkansas

Baylor

Houston

Rice

SMU

TCU

Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

Tulane

Yet another college football conference revival here. Pate brings back the Southwest Conference with many of its former members. But perhaps the single most interesting choice of Pate's entire realignment exercise? Oklahoma and Texas are no longer in the same conference.

"I would just like to bring the entire Southwest Conference back," Pate said. "I don't need new logos either. The old artwork is fine. There's nothing wrong with it. Texas and Texas Tech and SMU and Texas A&M… they're all back. You'll also notice that in a gesture of probably good faith that's not even deserved, I have brought Rice into the equation. We have room for food at the table in the Southwest Conference."

Big 8 Conference

BYU

Colorado

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Missouri

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Utah

The Big 8 also makes a return, albeit with 10 teams this time. A naming casualty of the new era, if you will. But, again, a lot of familiarity with this layout.

"The number in the name of the league will not correspond with the overall number of teams," Pate said. "Again, not perfect, but small price to pay. I can't call it the Big Ten, we already have a Big Ten. You could call it the Big 8 Plus if you want to, which I think's lame. So I'm going to call it the Big 8, because I like calling something the Big 8 because it used to be called the Big 8. So we've sort of grandfathered the league in here. But I'm putting Brigham Young and Utah both in this league. Otherwise it's kind of the way it used to look."

Pac-10 Conference

(Photo by: Max Unkrich/ScoopDuckOn3)

Arizona

Arizona State

California

Oregon

Oregon State

Stanford

UCLA

USC

Washington

Washington State

The West coast realignment might be the cleanest out there in Josh Pate's order of college football. It looks a lot like what we grew familiar with a couple decades back. It would rekindle plenty of rivalries that have gone by the wayside in recent years.

"The Pac-10, when I was growing up, even though I lived basically in another world, was the easiest conference to remember when you were trying to memorize your conferences, because you knew that you had the two Washington teams, you had the two Oregon teams, you had the two Bay area teams, you had the two southern California teams, you had the two Arizona teams," Pate said. "… And that is exactly what the Pac-10 is going to be here."

Atlantic Coast Conference

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Maryland

Miami

NC State

North Carolina

Virginia

Wake Forest

The ACC had some interesting decisions, because some teams have had multiple conferences in college football over the years. Miami comes first to mind. And Pate explained his reasoning for the inclusion of the Hurricanes here. It holds up.

"The ACC is a little interesting. So the ACC, I had to make some decisions," he said. "I could have put Miami in the Big East. I could have put Boston College in the ACC. I made some minor moves, No. 1, because I like Miami in the ACC more. I like Florida State in the ACC more. I wanted to keep that rivalry together, but also geographically I wanted as much regionality as possible. Now, yeah, I've got Maryland here, but that's the northernmost team I have."