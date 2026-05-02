Josh Pate: Without Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech has 'no backup option'

Texas Tech is in a precarious situation without Brendan Sorsby as their quarterback, potentially, for the whole season. As college football analyst Josh Pate sees it, there really is no backup plan to replace the production of Sorsby.

That’s more in the realm of potentially using the “ghost transfer” and risking huge financial penalties to the football program, plus a suspension for head coach Joey McGuire. As Sorsby undergoes treatment for his gambling addiction, Texas Tech will turn back to Will Hammond, the literal backup quarterback turned starter at this stage of the year.

Having an experienced guy like Hammond helps Texas Tech in the Big 12 for sure, as they have one of the best backup QB situations in the country. But are those national championship expectations still realistic without Sorsby?

“There is no backup option here,” Pate said on his show. “There’s a literal backup. His name is Will Hammond, who has started before, who is not a bad player. They had to use him last year, he was pressed into duty last year. He’s six-three, 205, is a redshirt sophomore, he was a top 200 prospect a couple of cycles ago in recruiting. So he’s not a bad player.

“It’s just that I think most people’s feel on Texas Tech’s top end potential with Will Hammond is beneath that of winning a national championship. Now, they may very well still be the best team in the Big 12. If I had to pick the Big 12 today, I would still probably pick Texas Tech to win it, even if Will Hammond has to be my wire to wire quarterback.”

Brendan Sorsby indefinite absence hindering Texas Tech title hopes?

Hammond’s been serviceable in 12 career games over the last two years. But there was a reason why Texas Tech sought Sorsby’s services when he transferred from Cincinnati after last season. In 12 games, Hammond has 1,151 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions and a 62.7% completion percentage.

So Hammond might have to be the guy after all as Sorsby’s future is certainly in doubt. In reality, nobody truly knows when Sorsby will get back with the Red Raiders. On3’s Pete Nakos also outlined questions about if Sorsby will actually be eligible for the 2026 season. Consider all that when you remember Texas Tech invested more than $5 million in Sorsby before he ever played a snap for the Red Raiders

“Sorsby has been receiving monthly payments from Texas Tech since arriving in Lubbock, sources told On3,” Nakos said. “He has three main contracts — one revenue-sharing agreement with the institution, an adidas deal and an outside contract with a multi-media rights company. With his next payment not due for a couple of weeks, no decisions have been made about future payments.”