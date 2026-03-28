Joshua Jefferson injury update: Iowa State announces forward's status vs. Tennessee

Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson will not play after being listed as questionable for Friday’s Sweet 16 game against Tennessee, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. He is dealing with a injury that kept him out of the Round of 32 matchup against Kentucky.

Jefferson went down with an ankle injury just minutes into Iowa State’s NCAA Tournament opener against Tennessee Tech. He did not return and sat out the following game against Kentucky as worked his way back. As a result, all eyes were on his status for the Sweet 16.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Iowa State announced Jefferson is questionable. Mason Williams is out for the Cyclones, while Tennessee will be without Cade Phillips.

Jefferson is an important part of the Iowa State this season and a big reason the Cyclones became a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He heads into Friday’s game leading the team with 7.4 rebound per game, and his 16.4 points per game sit second on the roster behind Milan Momcilovic. Jefferson also has the second-most assists per game, averaging 5.1.

Speaking with reporters Friday before practice, Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said he didn’t have any fresh update on Jefferson’s status vs. Tennessee. He said a final decision would come near game time.

“There’s nothing new at this point,” Otzelberger said in Chicago. “We’re going to give him every opportunity up until the game to do everything he can. He’s a fierce competitor. Our medical staff has been amazing, and he’s continued to work diligently. But at this point, it would be premature to make any type of determination until we get closer to tip.”

Following Iowa State’s win over Kentucky to secure a spot in the Sweet 16, Joshua Jefferson said he understood his college career very will might have been over. But with more time to recover before the Midwest Regional semifinal, he said his goal was to play in the matchup against Tennessee.

“It’s huge. Just the last couple days, I’ve just been going through my mind of that might have been my last game,” Jefferson said, via the AP. “But knowing that I have a chance Friday to try to get back healthy and get back out there is huge for me.”

Iowa State vs. Tennessee will be the second game of the night at the United Center in Chicago. Tip-off is set for approx. 10:20 p.m. ET on TBS and truTV.