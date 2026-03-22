Joshua Jefferson injury update: Iowa State star's status vs. Kentucky revealed

Joshua Jefferson is officially out for Iowa State against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32, per the NCAA’s availability report. He suffered a sprained ankle during the Cyclones’ opening matchup against Tennessee State on Friday.

Jefferson was seen on crutches during the Cyclones game and later in a walking boot. It was reported on Saturday that the Iowa State forward would have slim chances of playing but that he would continue to receive treatment leading up to tip-off before making a decision.

Ultimately, Jefferson will have to watch Iowa State’ Round of 32 matchup vs. Iowa State from the bench as they take on Kentucky on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2:45 p.m. ET live on CBS.

Losing his services for this matchup could be a big blow for the Cyclones. He came into the NCAA Tournament averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range. He was named an AP second-team All-American for his efforts, along with receiving All-Big 12 First-Team honors.

While Jefferson didn’t get to play much against Tennessee State in the opener, it didn’t matter. Iowa State cruised to a 108-74 victory over Tennessee State as Killyan Toure led the Cyclones with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Nate Heise scored 22 points off the bench.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Mason Williams is also listed as out but he hasn’t played since March 8 with a season-ending hip injury. Xzavion Mitchell is listed as questionable. For Kentucky, Jayden Quaintance and Jaland Lowe are out for the season and are also listed on the injury report.

Kentucky advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after edging past Santa Clara 89-84 in overtime. Otega Oweh hit the game-tying 32-foot jumper at the horn to send the game to overtime, where the Wildcats eventually took control.

That win set up the matchup between a college basketball blue blood and a battle-tested Cyclones squad. However, they would love to crush the hopes of Big Blue Nation before their Wildcats can get to the second weekend.

