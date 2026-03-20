Joshua Jefferson injury update: TJ Otzelberger reveals star's status for Kentucky game

Just under three minutes into Iowa State‘s first-round matchup against Tennessee State in the NCAA Tournament, Cyclones star Joshua Jefferson left the game with a sprained left ankle. After Iowa State secured a 108-74 victory, Cyclones head coach TJ Otzelberger commented on Jefferson’s status for the team’s second-round showdown against Kentucky.

“I don’t know what his status will be at this point, so we’ll check on him after the game, and we’ll see,” Otzelberger told CBS Sports‘ Jon Rothstein. “I know he’s a fierce competitor. If there’s any way he can be out there, we know he will.”

In the postgame press conference, Otzelberger confirmed the team took an X-ray of Jefferson’s injury. The X-ray results were negative. He said the team will continue to evaluate Jefferson over the “next day or two.”

Jefferson’s injury status will have significant implication for Iowa State’s Round of 32 game against Kentucky. The senior forward is averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range.

Earlier this month, Jefferson received All-Big 12 First-Team honors. Despite Jefferson’s early exit from the game Friday, Iowa State cruised to a comfortable victory.

Killyan Toure led the Cyclones with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on efficient 8-12 shooting from the floor. Nate Heise was spectacular as well, notching 22 points off the bench.

Iowa State’s triumph came as no surprise to Big 12 fans. The Cyclones had a stellar regular season, notching eight Quad 1 wins, while posting a perfect 10-0 record against Quad 2 competition. With one of the best defenses in the nation, Iowa State is a serious contender to take home the national title this season.

Of course, it won’t be nearly as easy for the Cyclones to reach their postseason goals without Joshua Jefferson on the court. For now, the Iowa State standout can only rest and recover as his team prepares to face off against Kentucky on Sunday.

The Wildcats narrowly avoided a first-round upset against Santa Clara. All-SEC guard Otega Oweh banked in a game-tying bucket from just in front of half court to send Kentucky into overtime on Friday.

The Wildcats will be hungry to build on their momentum and dish out an upset to the Cyclones. The tip-off time between the two teams hasn’t been determined yet.