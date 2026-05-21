JUCO CB Dy'Lan Johnson commits to NC State

Although NC State exited spring practice in good shape, the Wolfpack never stopped looking to bolster its roster ahead of the 2026 campaign. That approach led to the program picking up a late addition to the roster as the squad prepares for fall camp in just under three months.

Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Community College transfer cornerback Dy’Lan Johnson committed to NC State following a productive in-home visit with assistant Brian Mitchell last Thursday, choosing the Wolfpack over significant interest from LSU. He will be on the roster for the upcoming season and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect logged 10 total tackles in six games played this past season as a freshman. In addition to his action on defense, Johnson was also featured at quarterback with one completion for five yards and six rushing attempts for -13 yards.

A standout quarterback at Baldwyn (Miss.), Johnson threw for 3,763 yards with 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his high school career. He rushed for another 634 yards with 19 scores, while he totaled 61 tackles with eight interceptions and seven pass breakups as a prep defender.

Johnson fits a similar mold that former NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald did as he entered the FBS ranks. He, like Johnson, played quarterback in high school before finding his footing as a defensive back in the junior college ranks.

Fitzgerald posted 97 total tackles with five interceptions and 16 pass breakups in two seasons with the Wolfpack before he finished his collegiate career at USC to earn All-America honors this past fall. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans last month.

Johnson also held offers from Kansas State, Troy, North Alabama and Jackson State following his first season at the junior college level.

With Johnson in the fold, the Wolfpack’s cornerback room has improved depth heading into the 2026 campaign. As it stands now, the Pack is set to start redshirt junior Brian Nelson II and redshirt sophomore Ondre Evans on the outside, but Johnson will have an opportunity to work his way up the depth chart in competition with redshirt junior Michael Tate; redshirt sophomores Jaren Sensabaugh and Ty White; sophomore Caden Gordon; redshirt freshman Cam Strong; and true freshmen Jordyn Best and Jordan Jackson.