Judge denies Joey Aguilar preliminary injunction against NCAA

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar was denied a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, making him ineligible to play for the Volunteers until the lawsuit is fully litigated. Chancellor Chris Heagerty, the judge in this lawsuit, ruled from the Knox County Chancery Court on Friday.

Aguilar led Tennessee to an 8-5 record in the 2025 season, throwing for 3,565 yards with 24 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. After being part of the class-action Pavia v. NCAA, Aguilar pulled out and decided to file his own suit against the NCAA earlier this month. Aguilar was previously granted a temporary restraining order in the lawsuit.

Aguilar is arguing that his years playing junior college should not count toward his NCAA eligibility clock. The 24-year-old quarterback has spent seven years in college football, but only three seasons at NCAA member schools. The NCAA allows players to compete for four seasons within five years. And it counts junior college seasons toward that total and time period, even though junior colleges are not part of the NCAA.

In the previous TRO order, Heagerty cited that Aguilar demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of his claim, likely violating the Tennessee Trade Practices Act. The court also saw that Aguilar would suffer immediate and irreparable harm if the order was not issued. Aguilar argued that he needed to know immediately if he was able to play the 2026 season.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel recently filed a brief supporting Aguilar, stating, “UT would love to have Aguilar back for the upcoming 2026 season. But UT needs to know whether he will be eligible. It is essential for Joey, his coaches and teammates, and for UT to all know the status of his eligibility as soon as possible.”

Aguilar redshirted the 2019 season at City College of San Francisco. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled his 2020 season. He played 2021-22 at Diablo Valley before arriving at Appalachian State in 2023. He spent two seasons playing for the Mountaineers before transferring to UCLA in Dec. 2024. Aguilar eventually transferred to Tennessee in the spring, with Nico Iamaleava landing at UCLA.

“We didn’t know who he was until Nico left and he came and it was wonderful, but it doesn’t mean we break the rules — it doesn’t mean the Vols get something everyone else doesn’t,” NCAA attorney Taylor Askew said.