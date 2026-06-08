Judge grants Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby injunction against NCAA

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA on Monday in Lubbock County Court, according to court documents. The court ruling allows him to play in the 2026 college football season.

According to the injunction issued by Judge Ken Curry, Sorsby will be suspended for the first two games of the 2026 season. Texas Tech opens the season against Abilene Christian and Oregon State before its Big 12 opener versus Houston.

“This court finds that applicant has demonstrated that he will suffer a probable, imminent, and irreparable injury if this court does not issue this temporary injunction because he will be unable to participate as a member of Texas Tech University’s 2026 football team,” the injunction states.

Viewed as one of college football’s top quarterbacks entering the 2026 season, Sorsby passed on the NFL draft this spring to return to college. Sources have told On3 that his deal with Texas Tech is north of $5 million.

The NCAA cannot prevent Sorsby from “practicing, playing or otherwise participating on Texas Tech’s football team for the 2026 season,” the injunction states.

“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the NCAA said in a statement. “The NCAA is committed to supporting student-athlete mental health but must continue to aggressively defend against actions that defraud college athletics and threaten competitive integrity, such as betting on one’s own sport.”

The NCAA recently rejected Sorsby’s request for reinstatement and appeal. In an appeal filed with the NCAA, Texas Tech recommended a two-game suspension for Sorsby, stating that if the NCAA pursues the maximum penalty, “future athletes will be disincentivized from seeking the help they desperately need.”

Sorsby checked into a gambling addiction rehabilitation center in mid-April and has since been released. The Texas Tech quarterback has been diagnosed with a gambling and anxiety disorder and recently completed a 35-day stint in an Arizona gambling rehabilitation center, according to his attorneys.

According to court documents, Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana during his time on the Hoosiers’ roster. He also used sportsbook accounts registered to family members and friends to wager roughly $90,000 over four years. The quarterback continued to gamble after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in December 2025.

According to NCAA guidelines released in 2023, players who “wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools” will “potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports.” That also applies if an athlete engages in activities that influence the outcome of their own games or knowingly provides information to individuals involved in sports betting.