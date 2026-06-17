Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama's NIL strategy, stresses need to 'continue to push the envelope'

Ahead of his third season at Alabama, Kalen DeBoer spoke highly of the Crimson Tide’s NIL strategy. But he also knows how important it is to keep up in the ever-changing landscape.

DeBoer said Alabama is “very competitive” in the NIL space and the investment the school makes in the football program. The Crimson Tide retained multiple key pieces from last season, headlined by safety Bray Hubbard and cornerback Zabien Brown on defense. Wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is also back in the fold and looking for a bounce-back season in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama also made waves on the recruiting trail with the No. 6-ranked recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking, which includes three five-star recruits. But DeBoer said there are opportunities to get even more competitive on the NIL front and said more support could go a long way.

“I think we’re very competitive, and that’s what I ask,” DeBoer told WVUA-TV’s Gary Harris. “When we’re able to be competitive, I think what our staff brings, what this program has and what we have for our players, the amount of investment that we put into each scholarship guy that’s on this football team, I just don’t know what [other] program that can give what we give our guys. We’ve got to continue to grow. There’s no question.

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“We’ve got to continue to adjust to the times. We’ve got to continue to push the envelope. We need the support of anyone that wants to be a part of it. I think more and more people do understand that you can have an awesome staff, but you’ve got to have the NIL support to be able to get the players because they’re the ones that make the plays on Saturdays.”

Nick Saban detailed Alabama’s NIL support

As former Alabama coach Nick Saban detailed in a hearing for the Protect College Sports Act this month, the Crimson Tide’s NIL support has grown every year since the school’s collective, Yea Alabama, launched. Saban said Alabama had $2.7 million in the organization launched, $7 million the next year and $10 million in 2023 – his final season as head coach.

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Following Saban’s retirement, Alabama had $17 million to spend from its collective and $24 million for the 2025 season. That was also the first year of the revenue-sharing era in college athletics, and with the 2026 campaign approaching, roster costs continue to grow up. Additionally, the rev-share cap is set to increase to $21.3 million on July 1, per terms of the House settlement.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are looking to build on last year’s College Football Playoff appearance, which ended in the quarterfinals after a comeback win over Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide finished the year with an 11-4 overall record and an SEC Championship appearance.