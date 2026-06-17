Kalen DeBoer praises Ryan Coleman-Williams' loyalty to Alabama, sees WR poised for big year

As Alabama gets set to head into the 2026 season, it will do so needing to replace starting quarterback Ty Simpson. There are some excellent options. Better yet, whoever wins the job will have one of the nation’s most capable targets to throw to in receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

By some accounts, Coleman-Williams is coming off a bit of a down year. He piled up 865 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a true freshman, then saw those numbers dip to 689 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Drops were an issue at times. But coach Kalen DeBoer sees a player who is ready to make a major impact.

“It’s crazy to think that he’s already in Year 3,” DeBoer said of Ryan Coleman-Williams. “Time’s flown by. I guess first thing I want to say is how proud I am of what he is also off the field, not just on the field. That’s what everyone sees, but he’s a guy that’s going to have his degree by the end of December. That’s two and a half years.

“He’s full fledged in the school work. Spring, fall and even right now in the summer.”

That speaks well of what Ryan Coleman-Williams could accomplish on the field this fall if he’s equally locked in on the gridiron. He’ll certainly want to flush the taste of last year from his mouth.

Listen to DeBoer and you get the sense that’s exactly what’s going to happen. The third-year wideout is poised for a big season — and he’s set to do it at Alabama after opting not to hit the ever-popular transfer portal. That loyalty is something DeBoer values highly.

“From a leadership standpoint he is out front and center with the team,” DeBoer said. “He’s a voice. He’s one that guys count on. He’s a great teammate. And then just as far as your question, just with the portal and him sticking around, man, I think he made that commitment when he came. He’s a guy that just stands by his word. I know that there’s a lot of opportunities that probably have come across his plate in one way or another.”

Many receivers would kill for a “down” year where they rack up nearly 700 yards receiving. For Ryan Coleman-Williams, that feels like just scratching the surface of his potential.

DeBoer is hopeful everything comes to fruition this fall. The potential is certainly there.

“I just appreciate who he is as a person and what he wants to do here at Alabama,” DeBoer said. “So looking forward to him building on what he’s done already in the spring and the summer leading into a great fall.”