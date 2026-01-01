Kalen DeBoer shares message to Alabama trailing Indiana 17-0: 'We've been in this spot before'

For the second time in as many College Football Playoff games this season, Alabama trails 17-0. Unable to find an answer for the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in the first half, head coach Kalen DeBoer voiced his displeasure with his team’s performance heading into the break.

“We’ve been in this spot before,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got to come out of the locker room, you know, the momentum is not in our favor right now. But I know what our team’s made of, and I know what the character is, so we’ll come out fighting.”

Alabama notably trailed Oklahoma 17-0 in the first half of their CFP opener on the road. However, the Crimson Tide would tie the game before halftime and end up scoring 27 unanswered en route to a 34-24 win. It was the largest comeback in College Football Playoff history, and the Tide will have to replicate it for a second game in a row if they want to advance to the national semifinal.

DeBoer acknowledged Indiana’s two touchdowns came on a short field, including their touchdown in the final moments of the first half. The Hoosiers only had to march 58 yards for the touchdown after QB Ty Simpson fumbled the ball after Alabama crossed midfield, putting the Crimson Tide in a three-score hole at halftime.

Indiana’s first touchdown came after a gutsy call on fourth down that was stopped by the Hoosiers deep in Alabama territory, and Indiana took advantage. In all, Alabama was held to 93 yards of offense in the first half, including being held to 29 yards on the ground.

“Our guys, they’re making them earn it,” DeBoer said. “(Indiana) made a couple nice plays there. So we just got to keep playing. That’s what our defense does.”

Indiana ended the first half having produced 179 yards of total offense against the Crimson Tide, including 11 first downs and going 4-7 on third down. Heisman Trophy-winning QB Fernando Mendoza threw for 93 yards and a touchdown during the first two quarters on 10-12 throwing.

Fans can watch Alabama’s comeback attempt live on ESPN. The Crimson Tide will receive the opening kickoff of the first half as they look to cut into Indiana’s lead. They’re looking to hold strong an improve to 14-0 on the season en route to a national semifinal. The winner of this matchup advances to play Oregon in the Peach Bowl.