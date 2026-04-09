Kalen DeBoer weighs in on AD Greg Byrne's call for an end to SEC Championship Game

Through two seasons of the expanded College Football Playoff, many questions have emerged regarding the importance of Conference Championship games. Some teams that will be in the 12-team Playoff will have played in and won a conference title, while other teams will participate in the event without having played in that extra game.

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne threw his hat into the conversation last week, calling for an official end to the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in this past season’s SEC title game, then went on to down Oklahoma in a CFP First Round matchup before being blown out by Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

“I think the ship has sailed,” Byrne said in an exclusive interview with USA TODAY. “It’s run its course. It’s a great event. I don’t like the idea of it going away, but I think it’s reality, with an expanded playoff. I think we need to pick a lane. We were headed for 16 (teams in the Playoff), and then there seemed to be pressure for 24. So, as soon as we get to 24, I guess you could say, ‘Well, we better go to 48.’ I mean, at some point, we have to pick a lane.”

Kalen DeBoer doesn’t give clear answer on future of Conference Championship Games

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of SportsCenter, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about Byrne’s comments.

“I think there’s more to it,” DeBoer said. “I think he did a good job talking more about why he said those things. There are pieces with the Playoff. If you expand the Playoff, what does that mean for the Conference Championship? There’s a lot of things that need to be worked out if you go down that road, especially with the financials. And so, the Playoff and winning a National Championship supersedes and overrides winning a Conference Championship.

“It meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to us to be in that game, especially really early in my time here at Alabama and being a part of the SEC. Obviously, we came up short, but things that are out of my control beyond coaching and doing what I do. Those are decisions that are made by people far beyond my decision.”

DeBoer has coached in two major Conference Championship games. He lost the aforementioned 2025 SEC Championship Game to Georgia, but downed Oregon 34-31 in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game during his final season at Washington.