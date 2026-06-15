Kansas AG fires back at Texas AG over Brendan Sorsby controversy, offers support to Big 12

The legal battle surrounding Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech continues to expand. Now, it’s involving high-ranking officials from other states.

After Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned the Big 12 against sanctioning the Red Raiders, Kansas Attorney General Kris W. Kobach publicly came to the conference’s defense Monday, offering legal assistance and arguing that Texas’ antitrust claims are without merit.

“The Big 12 should not be intimidated by the Texas AG’s Office,” Kobach wrote on X. “The Kansas Attorney General’s Office stands ready to assist the Big 12.”

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Kobach also sent a formal letter to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, pushing back against Paxton’s position and emphasizing the importance of preserving the integrity of conference competition.

“The antitrust claims made by the Texas Attorney General’s Office are incorrect,” Kobach wrote. “To assert that the Big 12 may not convene and sanction a Conference member’s actions determined to be in violation of Conference rules undermines the contractually agreed purpose of being a member of the Big 12 Conference.”

The latest development comes after Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported the Big 12 filed a 47-page complaint against Texas Tech, Paxton and several university officials. The conference is seeking a federal ruling allowing it to enforce its own bylaws and potentially sanction Texas Tech for its intention to play Sorsby during the 2026 season.

Potential punishments outlined in the complaint include monetary penalties and even a ban from the Big 12 Championship Game.

Kobach argued conference discipline has long been recognized by courts and does not automatically constitute an antitrust violation: “It is well-established that conference discipline does not, standing alone, amount to an antitrust violation,” Kobach wrote.

He further noted that preserving competitive integrity outweighs any incidental effect on competition and cited multiple court cases supporting the authority of athletic governing bodies.

“Failure to consider and possibly sanction a Big 12 team in violation of Conference rules would erode the purpose and integrity of the governing rules,” Kobach wrote.

Importantly, Kobach stopped short of taking a position on what punishment Texas Tech should receive. Instead, he emphasized that the conference should at least be free to discuss and consider sanctions.

“While I do not take a position on the underlying facts or what action, if any, the Big 12 should take, it is important for the integrity of college football that the conference convene to analyze any applicable sanction,” he wrote.

Moreover, Sorsby was previously ruled permanently ineligible by the NCAA after admitting to wagering on Indiana football games while he was a member of the Hoosiers. Court documents indicate he made roughly $90,000 in impermissible wagers during his college career and continued gambling after transferring to Texas Tech.

After entering treatment for gambling addiction, Sorsby received a temporary injunction from a Texas judge allowing him to compete during the 2026 season.

With the NCAA appealing the ruling, the Big 12 suing one of its own members and now two state attorneys general publicly clashing, the Sorsby saga has evolved far beyond an eligibility dispute and into one of the most consequential legal battles in modern college sports.