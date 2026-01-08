Former Kansas DB transfer Lyrik Rawls has committed to Arizona State out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Rawls spent three years at Oklahoma State before his lone season with the Jayhawks in 2025.

Rawls had a breakout season for Kansas last year, logging 72 tackles on the year including 56 solo. He broke up seven passes and caught one interception for the Jayhawks.

He’d make an immediate impact for the Jayhawks, recording five tackles, an interception and one pass deflection in the season opener vs. Fresno State. He proved his worth in big-time rivalry matchups as well. Against Missouri, Rawls recorded a career-high 10 tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rawls logged 632 snaps on defense for Kansas across 12 starts. He was targeted 31 times and gave up 20 receptions for 234 yards and did not allow a touchdown.

That came after a three-year career for the Cowboys. He logged at least 20 tackles in each of those seasons before hitting the transfer portal last offseason.

On his career, Rawls has logged 139 tackles (93 solo), 11 PBUs, a sack, one fumble and three interceptions. Now, he’s found his next college football home in Arizona State.

Before college, Rawls was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 550 overall player in the 2021 class and No. 44 safety.

Now, he’s the 11th player to commit to Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State squad for the 2026 season. The Sun Devils currently have the No. 38-rated transfer portal class this cycle, according to On3’s rankings. This includes a portal commitment from former Kentucky quarterback and All-SEC freshman team selection, Cutter Boley.

Arizona State will be looking to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. They went in 2024 after an 11-win season after winning the Big 12 championship game. They followed that up with an 8-5 finish in 2025.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.