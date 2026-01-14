Kansas dominates No. 2 Iowa State, pulls off upset win

Tuesday night, Iowa State went into Phog Allen Fieldhouse with a 16-0 record and ranked No. 2 in the nation. It matched the Cyclones’ highest ranking in program history as they got ready to take on Kansas.

From the jump, though, the Jayhawks broke out. Although Iowa State mounted a charge in the second half, it wasn’t enough as KU got back on track en route to the resounding upset victory.

Kansas went up 44-23 at halftime after an impressive showing through the first half. The Jayhawks shot 50% from the field, including 7-of-14 from three-point territory, and ran an efficient offense. They had 12 assists on 17 made field goals while Tre White led the charge with 12 points.

Things got interesting in the second half, though. Iowa State closed the gap to 11 points with 12:47 to go in the game, hoping to make a run and avoid its first loss of the season. From there, Kansas went on a 16-4 run to seize control once again, and the Jayhawks never looked back en route to the 84-63 win.

Four Kansas players finished in double figures, led by White and Darryn Peterson. White ended his game with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting – including a 5-of-7 showing from three-point distance – while also pulling down 10 rebounds for a double-double. Peterson also dropped 16 to go with five rebounds, and Melvin Council had a big night with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Iowa State had five players in double figures, but no one else scored more than two points as the offense struggled. The Cyclones pulled their starters at the under-four minute timeout with 3:36 to go, trailing 78-57.

Iowa State never led in Tuesday’s game as the Cyclones suffered their first loss of the season. They shot just 35.9% from the field, including 9-of-27 from downtown, and committed 12 turnovers. Kansas, meanwhile, hit 50.8% of its shots and got 32 points in the paint to lead the charge.

With the victory, Kansas improves to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play after bouncing back from a loss to West Virginia last time out. KU will now get ready to take on Baylor on Friday. As for Iowa State, the Cyclones are now 16-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play as they prepare to take on Cincinnati on Saturday.