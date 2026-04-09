Kansas Jayhawks guard Jayden Dawson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Dawson spent just one season in Lawrence and was a part of the rotation for head coach Bill Self. This process is nothing new for Dawson, though, after going through it around this time last year.

Dawson has already played for four seasons, being considered a senior by Kansas. Nakos added to the report, saying a waiver would be needed in order to continue playing. A speech on Senior Day did come from Dawson inside Allen Fieldhouse. Now, he will hope to get approved to suit up somewhere else.

Loyola Chicago is where Dawson started his college basketball career. Three years were spent in the Windy City. Dawson became a regular in the starting rotation as a junior, starting in all 32 games and playing just under 30 minutes a night. Production followed, as the Ramblers saw him average 13.9 points, 3.1 rebound, and 1.9 assists.