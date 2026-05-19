Kansas head coach Bill Self reveals what will lead him into retirement

Kansas head coach Bill Self has dealt with rumors surrounding his eventual retirement over the past few seasons, due to undergoing multiple stints in the hospital.

Self was hospitalized last July after experiencing “some concerning symptoms,” and missed the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament in 2023 due to a health scare. However, he shut down all speculation by revealing on April 1 that he would indeed be returning for his 24th season.

In an interview with The Athletic, Self revealed what will eventually leading him into retirement. Across 23 seasons, Self has led the Jayhawks to 634-167 record with three Final Four appearances and two National Championships (2008 and 2022).

“I don’t look at it as year-to-year, but I may not look at it in five-year increments anymore either,” Self said. “I probably look at it more as, hey, as long as I’m feeling good and enjoying it, I want to keep doing this. And so that’s where I’m at. I don’t see anything that says it’s imminent. And I don’t see anything to say it’s 10 years from now.

“I’m just gonna keep doing it as long as I feel good and feel like I’m still effective. And if that means coaching for 10 more years, fantastic. If that means not coaching anymore, fantastic. That’s what they want. But they also know that when I go out, I want it to be on my own terms, not on medical terms.”

Bill Self discussed potential successor at Kansas prior to last season

Now 63 years old, Self joined CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein prior to the 2025-26 to discuss his potential successor at Kansas. When Self ultimately decides to retire, the Jayhawks will be hiring a head coach for the first time since 2003.

“You know what I think,” Self said. “I hope we hire the best guy that gives Kansas the best chance to have the best basketball future moving forward. Would I love for that guy to be one of my guys? Absolutely. Or have ties to Kansas? Absolutely. In a perfect world, yes. The answer is an emphatic yes.

“But at the end of the day, you know what I would probably hope? If that guy has ties… that’s fantastic. If he doesn’t have ties, go get the best guy that can take this program, hopefully even to another level. I think that’s the goal that we have.”

Heading into next season, Self will be the sixth-longest tenured coach in all of Division I basketball.