Kansas, Michigan basketball teams to be featured in Paramount+ docuseries

The Kansas and Michigan men’s basketball teams will star in a new four-part docuseries entitled “Made For March” that will air in April on Paramount+, according to Deadline. The documentary-style series will follow both programs during their 2025-26 season as they make a bid for the national championship.

Both teams have provided unprecedented off-court access as well as exclusive game footage and interviews throughout the current seasons, which include coverage of key regular season, conference and postseason games in the Big 12 and Big Ten, respectively, according to Deadline. This will be the first time the two college basketball teams will have cameras following them throughout their seasons.

The Made For March docuseries will premiere April 4. Two episodes will air on April 5 and the finale will come on April 18, per Deadline.

Michigan and Kansas are MADE FOR MARCH. The Journey begins April 4th on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/5n2nxbdSkB — Religion of Sports (@religionofsport) February 12, 2026

Michigan (22-1, 13-1 Big Ten) is currently the nation’s consensus No. 2-ranked team under second-year head coach Dusty May and has won nine straight since its lone loss of the season, Jan. 10 to Wisconsin. Meanwhile, under longtime head coach Bill Self, No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 9-2 Big 12) has won eight straight, including an 82-78 victory over No. 1 Arizona on Monday. Both programs entered the regular season as serious national championship contenders and have only reinforced that perception through mid-February.

“In today’s college basketball environment, it’s not easy to build real connection,” May said in a statement to Deadline. “This group has done that, and there’s something special about who they are and where they’re headed. For the first time ever, this project gives fans an all-access look at Michigan Basketball as we push toward March.”

The docuseries is produced by Paramount Sports Entertainment and Religion of Sports, which was founded by seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, and noted media entrepreneur Gotham Chopra.

“For over two decades, the Kansas Men’s Basketball program has been approached for a variety of all-access documentaries, and I have always turned them down,” Self added in a statement. “However, this is the one moment, with an incredibly special team, where I felt it was finally the right time to let viewers behind the curtain to get an unfettered look at what goes on with Kansas basketball.”