Kansas reveals condition of coach Bill Self, plan to return to action

Kansas coach Bill Self is doing better after being hospitalized on Monday after falling ill. According to Kansas athletics, Self is at his house in Lawrence tonight while the team takes on Colorado.

Self is reportedly “planning on returning to practice this week” in advance of the Kansas vs. Kansas State game on Saturday. That news broke just before the team tipped off against Colorado on Tuesday evening.

So what caused the Kansas coach to miss the Colorado game, his first absence since 2023? News of his condition circulated on Monday.

According to a 911 call obtained by Tejay Cleland of KWCH-12 in Wichita, Bill Self was experiencing chest pain at Allen Fieldhouse. The call came in just before 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

That was not the first health scare for the 63-year-old Self, who missed the entire Big 12 Tournament and part of the NCAA Tournament in 2023 after being hospitalized for chest tightness and balance concerns, according to ESPN. At that time, Self underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed to treat blocked arteries, per ESPN.

Bill Self was also hospitalized last July after experiencing “some concerning symptoms” during a summer practice, the team announced July 24, 2025. He underwent an additional heart procedure and had two stents inserted before being released two days later.

The coach called that experience a big wake-up call this offseason and spoke on the lifestyle changes that it has led to for him. That included altering his diet.

“I would say I’ve had a couple of wake-up calls but this was probably a bigger knot on my head than even the first one,” Bill Self said at the time. “But, the way that it’s probably changed, as much as anything, is I’ve never been one of healthy habits so to speak. But I’ve gotten a lot better. I haven’t had any fried food or fast food or red meat or yellow cheese or anything in three months almost.

“…I think I have to wake up a little bit and maybe do some things from a lifestyle standpoint, a personal habit standpoint that I’ve been very, very, very inconsistent with my entire adult life. … I’m taking (the doctor’s advice) serious for the first time that I probably have in my life. All this did, from a job standpoint, was reconfirm how much I love doing what I do.”

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.