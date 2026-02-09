Kansas State basketball assistant Mark Vital arrested

Kansas State basketball assistant Mark Vital was arrested early Monday morning, according to the Riley County Police Department. He was arrested for “domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship.”

Vital is currently in his first season with the Wildcats as a graduate student manager. He previously played at Baylor and starred for the 2021 NCAA championship team.

Vital played from 2017-21 at Baylor before going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He finished his college career with 6.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, shot 47.1% from the floor and added 1.1 steals per game and nearly a block per game.

Vital, in addition to winning a title, was named Third-Team All-Big 12 in 2020. He was also a three-time member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team member.

Vital actually briefly switched to football in September of 2021, signing with the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad as a tight end. HE was released after five days. Vital then joined the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, signed a reserve/future contract in February of 2022 but was released in July of 2022.

Vital switched back to basketball, playing overseas for the Sudbury Five, Xezri Basketbol Komandasi and Ángeles de la Ciudad de México from 2023-24. He then became a coach.

As far as Kansas State basketball is concerned, they lost 84-82 to TCU over the weekend. The first 12 minutes were dominated by Kansas State. Everything was going the way of the Wildcats.

Marcus Johnson scored 12 points after coming into the season with five points. TCU was letting K-State do whatever they wanted to do offensively, especially driving lines were wide open for the Wildcats. Kansas State was even out-hustling the Horned Frogs which doesn’t happen often to a Jamie Dixon team.

However, after a 15/20 start from the field, the Wildcats really cooled off. TCU out-scored K-State 20-6 over the final 7:22 and after getting up 18 the Wildcats only took a four point lead into the break. Sloppy turnovers helped the Horned Frogs get back in the game.